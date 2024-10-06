Detroit Tigers Arizona Fall League Berth Key to Liranzo’s Development
The Detroit Tigers knew when they made the Jack Flaherty trade they were getting two prospects on different tracks.
Infielder Trey Sweeney was nearly ready to make his MLB debut and it took him about a month to get the call, albeit due to the season-ending injury to Javier Báez.
Sweeney is now in the MLB playoffs for the first time as the Tigers rode an unbelievable wave of momentum to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
The other prospect is Thayron Liranzo, who was playing at High-A Great Lakes Loons when he got the call that he was traded. Ironically, all he had to do after the trade was drive from Midland, Mich., to Comstock Park, near Grand Rapids, to join the Tigers’ High-A West Michigan Whitecaps.
Now, he’s heading to the Arizona Fall League, which starts on Monday. He’s the Tigers’ highest-rated prospect in the AFL, as he is No. 6 in their Top 30 per MLB Pipeline.
He has versatility at catcher and first base. Defensively, he needs work. But it is his bat that could turn heads in the AFL and, in turn, accelerate the 21-year-old’s progress in the Tigers’ system, according to MLB Pipeline:
“He’s still a project behind the plate, albeit with plus arm strength, but the bat alone could push him into the Top 100 if he carries his late-summer momentum into autumn.”
Liranzo’s numbers at the plate went up once he joined the Whitecaps. He played in 26 games and finished with a slash line of .315/.470/.562 with five homers and more walks (26) than strikeouts (20).
His full slash line, including his time at Great Lakes, was .244/.378/.408/.786 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI. He really showed off the power during his 2023 season at Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. He finished with a slash line of .272/.400/.562/.962 with a career-high 24 home runs and 70 RBI.
A good month in the AFL should position Liranzo to earn a spot at Double-A Erie. Detroit doesn’t have to rush him, as they have a young answer behind the plate in Dillon Dingler, who made his debut in July. The Tigers also have Spencer Torkelson at first base, Liranzo’s other potential position. His power would be a great fit on that corner.
Two other Tigers Top 30 prospects will join Liranzo in Arizona — catcher/first baseman Josue Briceño (No. 9) and right-handed pitcher Eric Silva (No. 27). The remaining Tigers prospects participating are right-handed pitchers Rayner Castillo, Wilmer Flores and CJ Weins, left-handed pitcher Jake Miller and shortstop Peyton Graham.