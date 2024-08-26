Detroit Tigers New Prospect Acquired in Flaherty Trade Receives Massive Praise
The Detroit Tigers made a trade to send veteran starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
In return, they acquired catcher and first baseman combo Thayron Liranzo and shortstop Trey Sweeney, who both offer promise for the future.
It was a move that sent out someone who didn't fit long-term since Flaherty is hitting the open market after the season, and brought in two players who could become key pieces for years to come.
Liranzo, in particular, has been drawing a lot of praise following the trade.
Geoff Pontes of Baseball America offered a bold take on the youngster in a recent article breaking down the best young power prospects around the league.
Here's what he had to say about the Tigers' young player:
"A switch-hitting catcher with elite power is like a unicorn, but the Tigers may have acquired just that in Liranzo at this year’s trade deadline. While Liranzo failed to meet expectations early this season with High-A Great Lakes, the move across the Midwest League to West Michigan has seen him flourish, hitting .396/.547/.771 with four home runs over his first 15 games post-trade. Liranzo has excellent swing decisions. He ranks in the top 20% in chase rate and fringe-average contact, and it’s enough to get to his easy plus raw power. Liranzo rates within the the top 10th percentile in xwOBAcon, 90th percentile exit velocity, max EV, hard-hit rate and barrel rate for players 21 or younger. Some present swing-and=miss is a concern, and the track record of switch-hitters taking longer to develop may worry some, but it’s tough to find another young switch-hitter with this type of power."
Clearly, there is big potential for Liranzo.
He has been showing that this season in the minor leagues.
In 90 games, he has been hitting .244/.376/.415 to go along with 11 home runs and 43 RBI. He has a lot of room for improvement, but has already been showing flashes of being a potential impact piece for the future in Detroit.
At just 21 years old, Liranzo is a player Tigers' fans should start watching closely.
Before too long, he could work his way up to the Majors and become a key contributor in helping turn this franchise around.
There is a strong chance the youngster could end up being one of the best additions from this year's trade deadline as he continues to develop.