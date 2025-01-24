Detroit Tigers Boast Five of Major League Baseball’s Best Prospects
The Detroit Tigers’ farm system has already given the Major League club some momentum going into the 2025 season.
The Tigers committed to infielder Colt Keith, who contributed as a rookie during the Tigers’ run to their first playoff berth in a decade. Catcher Dillon Dingler was promoted to serve as a backup. Infielder Trey Sweeney, who joined the Tigers in the Jack Flaherty trade, was promoted in August.
Plus, top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe received a late call-up and was on the Tigers’ playoff roster.
When Baseball America released its new Top 100 prospect list for 2025, Jobe was the Tigers’ top-rated prospect at No. 3.
But that isn’t all. Four other Tigers made the Top 100 — outfielder Max Clark at No. 22, infielder Kevin McGonigle at No. 23, shortstop Bryce Rainer at No. 60 and catcher Thayron Liranzo at No. 69.
Jobe had a solid start to his MLB career, giving up one hit in four innings. But, in the minor leagues, he moved into the Top 100, avoided injury and pitched at both Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, where he went 5-3 with a 2.36 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 91.2 innings.
He was a first-round pick in 2021, and two of the Tigers’ other Top 100 prospects were also first-round picks.
Clark was the Tigers’ first-round pick in 2023, and, like Jobe, he came straight out of high school. He played at Class-A Lakeland and High-A West Michigan last year and slashed .279/.372/.421/.793 with nine home runs and 75 RBI.
He probably needs at least one more year before he’s in line for a Major League call-up. But, he has the talent to accelerate quickly.
McGonigle, a competitive balance pick (No. 37 overall) in 2023, the 20-year-old also reached West Michigan last season and between two affiliates he batted .309/.401/.452/.853 with five home runs and 44 RBI. Another high school prospect, McGonigle could make significant strides this coming season.
Rainer is just 19 years old, was the Tigers’ first-round pick in 2024 and hasn’t played a minor-league game yet. But, he spent time with the Tigers’ Florida Complex League last summer.
Liranzo was another piece of the Flaherty trade, and the Tigers assigned him to West Michigan once he arrived. With two minor-league affiliates he slashed .244/.378/.408/.786 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI.
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Lakeland, Fla., on Feb. 12. The rest of the roster will report on Feb. 17. Detroit will open its spring training schedule with a home game against Philadelphia on Feb. 22 at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.