Detroit Tigers Boss Staying in Moment as Team Makes Postseason Push
The Detroit Tigers haven’t been to the playoffs for a decade. They also haven’t been in this position for quite some time.
Detroit’s incredible surge has them at 77-73 and just 2.5 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot as they face the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
The Tigers haven’t had a winning season since 2016, when they went 86-75. Detroit likely won’t reach 86 wins. But, it has a chance to finish .500 or better while tracking down a possible playoff berth.
That’s what Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris and his team have been working to achieve for years. Even if there’s a hill still left to climb with two weeks left, it’s here.
And, for a front office executive who usually thinking about next year, having the playoffs in sight is a great view.
“I haven't spent a second on the offseason,” Harris said to MLB Network recently. “I don't plan to spend a second on the offseason until we're out of contention — if that happens.”
Harris hoped the approach the Tigers took at the trade deadline might pay off. He didn’t want to disrupt the continued build-up of the franchise’s farm system or its chance of building a winner down the line. But, he wanted to find a balance between getting better now and getting better for the future.
Dealing catcher Carson Kelly was a future move. The Tigers received catcher Liam Hicks and left-handed pitcher Tyler Owens from the Texas Rangers. Those players might help down the road. When Kelly exited, it allowed Detroit to call up Top 10 catching prospect Dillon Dingler.
Dealing reliever Andrew Chafin to the Rangers was a similar move to Kelly. The Tigers received young pitchers Joseph Montalvo and Chase Lee, well-respected prospects that need more time to develop.
But, trading Jack Flaherty was a now-and-later move. Getting shortstop Trey Sweeney was a now move, especially after season-ending surgery to Javier Baez. Catcher Thayron Liranzo is a later move, a player that could, if Dingler doesn’t work out, move into that Major League role in a couple of years.
The Tigers’ investment and trust in youth is paying off. It’s not just Sweeney and Dingler. Infielder Jace Jung and outfielders Parker Meadows and Riley Greene are part of that movement. The return to health of pitcher Casey Mize. The emergence of starters Keider Montero and Brant Hurter. The season-long excellence of Tarik Skubal.
None of this happened overnight, which allows Harris the privilege of just watching baseball, and not worrying about much else, just a little bit longer.
“You know in in past years, this is the time where you turn the page and then you start preparing for the offseason,” Harris said. “I don't ever want to be in mid-September and start talking about free agency or trades or anything like that there's gonna be plenty of time for that in the future. I like where we're at right now and I like what the future has in store for this organization.”