Detroit Tigers Closer Thriving Despite Unconventional Approach
Nowadays, most MLB closers are hard-throwing terminators who blow away hitters with untouchable heat.
Not Jason Foley, though. The Detroit Tigers closer isn't like the Aroldis Chapmans and Mason Millers of the world who rely on strikeouts and missing bats to finish games.
Instead, Foley uses a hard sinker and slider to induce weak contact and generate ground balls. He isn't afraid of pitching to contact and letting his defense do the work.
It may be unconventional, but it's working for him. Foley ranks near the bottom of the league in strikeout rate (6.4 K/9), but that hasn't stopped him from compiling 20 saves with a solid 3.04 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.
The 28-year-old righty is only getting better, too. He hasn't allowed an earned run since July 30, going 14 consecutive appearances without one. He's logged five saves and two holds during that time, helping the Tigers win 15 of their last 21 games.
Foley seems to have gotten more comfortable in the closer's role as the season has progressed. He was a setup man for the first three years of his career but ranked second on the team in saves last year with seven, behind only Alex Lange (26).
Foley broke camp as Detroit's closer, however, and quickly solidified his grip on the role with nine saves before the end of April. His ERA ballooned from 2.76 to 4.10 in July, but he's gotten himself back on track over the last month to remain in A.J. Hinch's good graces.
While none of Foley's peripheral numbers are particularly impressive, he does a good job limiting mistakes with a 3.0 BB/9 and a 0.9 HR/9 this season. He also keeps the ball on the ground with a career ground-ball rate of 53.6%.
Foley isn't flashy or overpowering, but he's consistent and gets the job done. His stability at the end of games is a big reason why the Tigers are above .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2016.