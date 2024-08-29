Does Detroit Tigers Skipper Deserve AL Manager of the Year?
Against all odds, the Detroit Tigers have been a surprisingly competitive baseball team this year.
Despite facing numerous obstacles this season, the Tigers have managed to climb above .500 in late August. The playoffs still appear unlikely, but they're not totally out of it just yet. If they stay hot in September, anything could happen.
That Detroit is still alive and kicking is nothing short of miraculous. The Tigers could (and maybe should) have waved the white flag a long time ago, but they've continued to fight and win ballgames.
Much of the credit goes to A.J. Hinch, who deserves AL Manager of the Year consideration regardless of where Detroit ends up. Not only has he been a steady, calming presence throughout a turbulent season, but he's also managed his butt off.
There's a reason he has a World Series ring and three 100-win seasons from his Houston Astros, and it's that he's one heck of a manager. Who's done a better job than him?
Just look at everything he's had to deal with this year. Javy Baez and Kerry Carpenter both got hurt, and Spencer Torkelson was demoted. Jack Flaherty and Mark Canha were traded, while Tarik Skubal was heavily rumored to be. With Flaherty gone and injuries to Casey Mize and Reese Olson, the rotation is paper-thin.
The Tigers had every reason to give up at the trade deadline after the front office went into sell mode, but they haven't quit. Instead, they've responded with their best month of the season.
Hinch has done more with less, both in terms of personnel and payroll. Detroit's roster doesn't have a lot of healthy talent or established veterans at the moment, but Hinch is squeezing the most out of it.
More importantly, he's also establishing a winning culture and Tigers pride after years of losing. Now in his fourth season with Detroit, all of Hinch's hard work is finally paying off.
He should be proud of how his players have handled adversity this year. Even if they miss the playoffs or end up below .500, they're headed in the right direction.
If the Tigers add some talent in the offseason, stay healthy and continue to progress, they could be a serious playoff contender for years to come.