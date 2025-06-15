Detroit Tigers Contract For Injured Veteran Star Could Go Down as Worst Ever
The Detroit Tigers have been able to power their way firmly to the top of the standings with a balance of strong pitching, timely hitting, and elite baserunning.
Based on how fans felt about the team before the season began and the winter of moves they had just come out of, most are pretty thrilled by the way things have played out almost halfway through the campaign.
In credit to the front office, most of the moves they made this offseason -- though not receiving a ton of attention -- have been very solid.
There's one acquisition in particular though which is looking worse and worse with each passing day.
Detroit handed veteran starting pitcher Alex Cobb a one-year deal for a guaranteed $15 million and worth up to $17 million with innings based incentives early in the free agency period at a time when pitchers were flying off the board for staggering figures.
At the time, the idea -- though extremely risky given his injury history -- at least made some semblance of sense.
Looking back though, based on the injuries which have kept Cobb off the field for the entire season, this is now a contract which is not just bad, but jaw-droppingly awful and may have been doomed from the start.
Cobb has dealt with a hip issue in his right hip since before the start of spring training, but the latest pause in his rehab assignment is now for a problem with his left hip. This means both hips for the oft-injured veteran are ailing, and who knows if he will ever be able to pitch again at the Major League level.
Receiving injections in both hips seemingly left and right, the 37-year-old just cannot stay on the field right now, a trend that has been common throughout his career.
The Tigers have obviously had some bad contracts over the years, but if Cobb never throws an inning in Detroit, you'd be hard pressed to argue there's a worst deal than handing someone $15 million to not play.
Cobb still has a chance to redeem himself if he can get healthy and contribute down the stretch of the second half, but right now things are not moving in a good direction and this contract is looking like potentially one of the worst ever handed out.
