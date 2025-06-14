Tigers Pause Rehab of Disastrous Offseason Signing After Latest Hip Issue
The Detroit Tigers didn't do much this offseason, but the moves they did make have paid dividends.
Jack Flaherty has become the top-end starting pitcher that this rotation needed. Gleyber Torres has been an impact player for the infield and lineup they desperately were looking for. And Tommy Kahnle has become a huge part of their bullpen.
However, the Tigers also made a massive mistake when they handed Alex Cobb a one-year, $15 million deal this past winter.
The veteran right-hander has not pitched for Detroit this season, getting placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right hip before the campaign began. He was transferred to the 60-day IL at the end of May before going on his rehab assignment.
Unfortunately, the momentum has come to a hault.
Cobb is now dealing with an injury to his left hip, something that has caused him to get an injection to treat the inflammation.
According to Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press, the Tigers are now shutting down the rehab assignment of Cobb after three starts.
The good news is manager A.J. Hinch doesn't believe this will be a long-term setback.
"He did start to feel a little bit of an issue with that other hip, and we needed to address it. I'll have an update for when his next outing is going to be, but generally speaking, it takes a couple days for the medicine to kick in, and he can continue on," he said, per Petzold.
Cobb received that injection on Friday.
Prior to this news, the right-hander had looked solid in his three rehab starts.
With just one run allowed across his 6 1/3 innings pitched, he also fanned seven batters. He'll have to work on his command since he walked five, but that will come with more time on the mound.
If Cobb is able to return at some point this season, that will be a major boost for Detroit.
Hopefully that's the case so this signing looks less like a disaster. But until he's on the mound for the Tigers, it's hard to get hopeful about what he can bring in 2025.
