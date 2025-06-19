Detroit Tigers Could Land All-Star Infielder in Proposed Trade with Rockies
After a surprising run in the MLB playoffs in 2024, the Detroit Tigers have continued to be the talk of the league by carrying that momentum over to 2025.
The owners of a 47-27 record that is comfortably the best in the American League, the Tigers will likely enter the playoffs as clear-cut favorites to emerge from the AL.
They've earned that by dominating on the mound, ranking third in MLB in starting rotation ERA and third in bullpen ERA while getting big offensive contributions from outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Baez along with first baseman Spencer Torkelson and second baseman Gleyber Torres.
None of this means that Detroit should, or will, rest on its laurels the rest of the season, especially with a fairly glaring hole on the left side of the infield.
Tigers Would Be Perfect Landing Spot for Rockies Star Ryan McMahon
Third base has been a major issue for the Tigers all season.
The team swung and missed on Alex Bregman in free agency, and 24-year-old Jace Jung squandered his opportunity. Andy Ibañez has stepped in a bit, but all told, Detroit ranks 25th in the league with a 3rd base wRC+ of 66.
Fortunately for them, one of the top players available at the July 31 MLB trade deadline is a reliable presence at the position who can fill in at other spot and swing the bat well.
MLB.com insider and analyst Mark Feinsand broke down his top 14 names available at the deadline, and he included Colorado Rockies veteran Ryan McMahon, listing the Tigers as an ideal landing spot.
"The 30-year-old has turned things around following a sluggish start, hitting seven homers with 16 RBIs and an .855 OPS in 37 games since May 7, while ranking in the top 10 percent of the league this season in average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage and walk percentage," Feinsand wrote. "A stellar defensive third baseman, McMahon is signed for $12 million in 2025 and $16 million in each of the next two seasons."
Add all of those factors together, and you have a great solution to the Tigers' biggest problem both this year and the two down the road.
The left-handed hitter is a consistently solid presence at the plate, and he has a floor high enough to represent a big upgrade even if he's not at his best, especially with his high-level defense.
It's unclear how much the Rockies could command back for McMahon in a trade, but because he's never been a total gamebreaker with the bat, he could come at a reasonable enough price for Detroit to pounce.
