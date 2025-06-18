Tigers Baseball Report

Padres' Overpaid Slugger Could Help Fix Problem at Shortstop for Tigers

Should the Detroit Tigers entertain adding an overpaid slugger from the San Diego Padres?

Nick Ziegler

Jun 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) throws to first base for an out against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Oracle Park.
Jun 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) throws to first base for an out against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Oracle Park. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers are running away with the American League Central so far this season, and now their sights should be set on a larger goal.

After a strong second half of the year in 2024, the Tigers have proven that last campaign was no fluke with the success they have had so far.

When looking at the roster, the team is certainly in a better position to succeed than they were last year when they had to use some smoke and mirrors to piece things together. Despite being a better unit, though, there are still some areas Detroit will likely look to improve this summer.

In the starting rotation, they have been hit hard by injuries, so potentially bringing in another arm to provide some depth would be wise.

In the bullpen, high-leverage arms are always needed in October, and giving A.J. Hinch another weapon to use in relief would be smart.

When looking at the lineup, there are a couple of areas that could use some help.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts being a potential fit for the Tigers to help improve the shortstop position.

“The position has produced a paltry 0.4 rWAR, not to mention -3 Outs Above Average. Bogaerts could at least help with the latter, as he's been a consistently above-average defender at shortstop ever since 2022.”

Since joining the Padres, the numbers for the former All-Star have gone in the wrong direction.

In 10 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, he slashed .292/.356/.458. However, during his tenure with San Diego, his slash line has gone to .267/.327/.395.

While the ballpark likely has played a factor in the decline, Bogaerts isn’t coming close to producing at the level his contract would indicate.

With another eight years left on his deal, San Diego would certainly like to get out of some of the money that is going to be owed to him.

This could be a potential avenue for the Tigers to consider when it comes to getting help them on the left side of the infield if the money ends up being right. While how much of the contract they'd have to pick up would be key to facilitate any type of deal, the former All-Star might be a better fit hitting in Detroit compared to San Diego.

Even though he is currently living up to his contract with the Padres, Bogaerts could be a solution to a problem for the Tigers in their quest to win a World Series this season.

