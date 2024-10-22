Detroit Tigers Hoping Track Record Helps Attract Right Pitchers in Free Agency
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch deserves a lot of credit for how he navigated the second half of the 2024 season with his pitching staff.
For a few weeks, the only starting pitchers he had to count on were ace Tarik Skubal and rookie Keider Montero. Several members of the rotation were on the injured list and the team traded Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the deadline.
Despite limited options, they made it work. Hinch created ‘pitching chaos’ using openers multiple times a week, sometimes with bulk pitchers behind them. Other times, it would be full-on bullpen games.
It was the same strategy that was used in the postseason but eventually caught up to them. Guys ran out of gas when it mattered most.
But, that should not take away from the fact that the Tigers have proven they have a formula that works for pitchers. They have found a lot of success bringing in veterans on year deals and helping them rehab their value.
Eduardo Rodriguez earned a massive contract from the Arizona Diamondbacks after two seasons in Detroit ahead of the 2024 campaign and Flaherty is going to do the same this winter. Don’t expect that approach to change despite the team now looking to be buyers.
“I hope we are an attractive destination,” president of baseball operations Scott Harris said, via Jason Beck of MLB.com. “both because we demonstrated we can help players get better here, but also we demonstrated what it feels like to be on a winning Tigers team here. … Anyone who was watching us play down the stretch should want to be here, and so I expect it to change the tone of the conversations that I have with players.”
From the sounds of it, the Tigers are still going to be looking at reclamation projects to keep the price down on what they have to spend. But, players could be seeking them out as much as the organization is attempting to woo them.
That kind of track record is something that players should be looking to become a part of. Detroit is creating a great culture that will be strengthened now that they are finding success in the win column as well.
With some really talented pitchers making their debut this season, the future is very bright on the mound for the Tigers if they can add some veteran pieces to round things out.