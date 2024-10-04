Detroit Tigers Decided To Write Their Own Playbook in 2024
The Detroit Tigers have been on a magical run since the MLB Trade Deadline and in the second half of the season, as they have been one of the hottest teams in baseball.
Considering the Tigers were sellers at the trade deadline, it is shocking that they made the playoffs this season. Teams that give away their best players generally don’t find success afterward, but Detroit did just that.
In the Wild Card Round, the Tigers had to face the essential gate-keepers of the American League in the Houston Astros. The Astros came into the playoffs, making the American League Championship Series for seven straight years. However, that streak is done thanks to the Tigers,
While the run for Detroit has been amazing to watch, it has been very unconventional. A.J. Hinch has been using some smoke and mirrors to get through games, but his unique approach to using his bullpen has paid off.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about one thing that every team learned this season. For Detroit, it was taking the playbook, throwing it out, and writing a new one.
“Though Tarik Skubal needs no introduction as a Really Awesome Pitcher, he and Keider Montero were basically the only true "starters" the Tigers used after the trade deadline. Hence why their rotation accounted for a league-low 196.1 innings. It's not a recommended recipe for success by any means, but it worked for the Tigers because A) throwing different attacks (i.e., pitchers) at your enemies (i.e., hitters) can be an effective combat strategy and because B) Detroit's defense got really good right on time.”
The series against Houston was an excellent example of the Tigers playing their brand of baseball to win a series. In Game 1, their ace Tarik Skubal was fantastic and really set the tone for the team.
However, in Game 2, with a chance to clinch, Hinch threw everything he had at the Astros to finish them off. Detroit’s relievers obviously don’t mind when they come into the game, as Tyler Holton started Game 2 after recording a hold in Game 1.
That type of unselfishness out of the bullpen is one of the reasons why they have been so successful, and it does a good job keeping opponents off their toes.
Detroit will now be facing off against the Cleveland Guardians in the Divisional Round, and they will likely continue to use their unorthodox strategies to try and steal some games.