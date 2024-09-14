Detroit Tigers Flirt With No-Hitter Against Orioles in Massive Series Opening Win
After dropping the final game of their series against the lowly Colorado Rockies on Thursday, the Detroit Tigers got to stay at home and welcome in the toughest opponent on their September schedule to date when the Baltimore Orioles rolled into town.
Throughout the majority of the second half of the year, the Tigers have utilized a funky pitching plan with their ace Tarik Skubal and rising star rookie Keider Montero being their only true starters until Casey Mize returned from the injured list.
Manager A.J. Hinch decided to go with openers for the other turns in the rotation, and it has worked effectively to this point.
But without either Skubal or Montero for this massive matchup against the Orioles, many people figured this might be the point in their season where Detroit would lose games they needed to win and be on the outside of the playoffs looking in for good.
Well, the Tigers and their pitching staff had other ideas on Friday.
Detroit pulled off a combined one-hitter that secured them a massive series opening victory when they won 1-0, only seeing their quest for history end with one out to go in the ninth inning when Gunnar Henderson laced a triple down the right field line.
Still, it was an incredible effort from the pitching staff that got this series started with a bang.
Per usual when neither Skubal, Montero, or Mize are slated to start, Hinch went with an opener, this time handing the ball to Beau Brieske.
After he got through 1.1 innings of work with a strike out, he made way for Brant Hurter who did the majority of work during this combined effort.
The left-handed rookie pitched 5.2 innings in just his eighth career Major League appearance, striking out eight batters in a lineup that is full of dangerous hitters.
Unfortunately, his one lone mistake was walking Adley Rutschman as the first batter in the eighth inning that ultimately ended his night, and the Tigers' bid for a perfect game.
Brenan Hanifee took over with the no-hitter still intact and was able to get through the frame unscathed by striking out two more batters. He turned things over to Tyler Holton as everyone in Comerica Park was eagerly waiting to see their team make history.
He almost pulled it off, but the reigning AL Rookie of the Year winner had other ideas.
Still, with it being just a one-run game, Hanifee had to refocus and turn his attention to getting the dangerous Anthony Santander out instead of being disappointed he couldn't secure the no-hitter.
Fortunately, the 26-year-old was able to do just that by striking out the slugger to end the game.
Detroit is now 76-72 and will have their work cut out for them on Saturday when they face Baltimore's ace Corbin Burnes as they counter with yet another opener.