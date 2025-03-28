Detroit Tigers Former Top Pick Ready To Break Out After Making Opening Day Roster
The Detroit Tigers opened their 2025 regular season on the road against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
One of the players who surprisingly earned a spot on the Opening Day roster was former No. 1 overall pick, Spencer Torkelson.
Over the winter, it looked as if he would be squeezed out of a spot on the team. Surprisingly, the team signed veteran Gleyber Torres away from the New York Yankees, agreeing to a one-year deal.
A second baseman, his addition meant that Colt Keith would be moving off the keystone after a strong rookie campaign. The Tigers decided to move him to first base, which meant Torkelson was no longer a starter and looking like the potential odd-man out.
Some trade rumors swirled around him, as his long-term future was up in the air.
If Detroit was using this as a motivating tactic to light a fire under the young slugger, it certainly worked.
Torkelson was excellent during spring training, tearing the cover off the ball. He had a .340/.389/.690 slash line with five home runs, two doubles and 11 RBI across 55 plate appearances.
That performance was enough for him to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster and put himself squarely back in the mix for regular playing time throughout the season. He followed that up with a home run on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Sorely lacking power in the lineup, Torkelson is one player who has proven capable of providing pop at the Major League level. It was only two years ago that he clubbed 31 home runs with 34 doubles and drove in 94 runs, all career highs.
His struggles in 2024 were well documented, as he was demoted after June 1 and didn’t come back to the Major Leagues until Aug. 17.
Something clicked down on the farm, as Torkelson returned and produced at a well-above average level with an sOPS+ of 119. He had a slash line of .248/.338/.444 upon his return with six home runs, six doubles and one triple with 19 RBI in 151 plate appearances.
That momentum was carried into spring training and the Tigers should see if it will continue in the regular season.
At the very least he will be in the starting lineup against left-handed starter as the designated hitter. But, A.J. Hinch should expand his role as the every day designated hitter with Kerry Carpenter playing some right field to get as much offensive punch into the lineup as possible.
It is too early for Detroit to throw in the towel on the former No. 1 overall pick, even if their offseason move hints toward them being ready to move in a different direction. The one thing he does well, hit for power, is something they need more of.
Torkelson should be given ample opportunity to prove that he can do it consistently.