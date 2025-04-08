Detroit Tigers Have Early MVP Candidate Helping Lead Team’s Offensive Breakout
The start of the 2025 MLB regular season was not ideal for the Detroit Tigers, who were the visitors for the Los Angeles Dodgers' home opener stateside.
The defending World Series champions celebrated that championship after taking two games from the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series prior to kicking off their 2025 campaign.
The Tigers battled but left Chavez Revine with an 0-3 record, getting swept by the reigning champions.
However, since that tough start, Detroit has begun to find its groove on the field. A visit to the Seattle Mariners followed, where they won two out of three games.
After that, they returned to Comerica Park for their home opener and swept the Chicago White Sox, capped off with an epic walk-off by Spencer Torkelson.
The New York Yankees are now paying them a visit, and the Tigers won the first game of that series, giving them victories in six out of their last seven, pushing their overall record to 6-4.
They are the only team currently over the .500 mark in the American League Central and their offense has been a big reason why.
Last year, the inability to consistently generate runs was a huge problem. Their unprecedented run in the second half of the season was accomplished largely on the back of elite pitching.
This year, run support has been more prevalent, thanks in part to an early breakout from Riley Greene.
The No. 5 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft had huge expectations placed upon him when his name was called. He has steadily improved each year with the franchise, reaching the All-Star level in 2024 for the first time.
That could very well be his floor from this point moving forward, as he is performing at an MVP level out of the gate.
Detroit is in the top half of the league in virtually every offensive category, something that was the polar opposite in 2024. They are seventh with 5.10 runs per game, are leading the way with four triples and are just above the league average in doubles and home runs.
Greene has been a major contributor to the extra-base hit totals, tied for the team lead with four doubles and three home runs already. Torkelson has also hit four doubles and Kerry Carpenter has hit three home runs as well.
That has helped him produce a robust .317/.333/.634 slash line with a 169 OPS+, which is tied for the team lead with Torkelson.
In addition to the stellar production at the plate, he is providing elite defense in both left field and center field, helping out over the middle with Parker Meadows on the injured list.
Referred to as a sleeping giant, the Tigers look ready to announce their presence as emerging contenders, with Greene leading the way as an early MVP candidate in the AL.