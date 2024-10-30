Detroit Tigers Landing New York Yankees Impending Free Agent Makes Sense
As the Detroit Tigers prepare to get the MLB offseason underway, there are quite a few different directions they could choose to go. They look to be a potential big spender this offseason as they try to push to build off of the impressive season that they had this year.
Despite being a bit of a seller at the trade deadline, the Tigers were able to rally down the stretch of the season. They were one of the hottest teams in baseball and made a run all the back into the postseason.
Right off the bat, Detroit looked like it belonged. They swept the Houston Astros out of the Wild Card and took the Cleveland Guardians to a Game 5 winner take all matchup in the ALDS.
To say that the Tigers had a successful season would be a massive understatment.
Now, they'll look to add more talent around their already solid core of players.
One name that has been brought up as a potential target is New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. That is a move that would make a ton of sense for Detroit.
During the 154 games that he played in the 2024 season, Torres ended up hitting 15 home runs to go along with 63 RBI. He slashed .257/.330/.378 on the season.
In the playoffs, he has been a huge factor for the Yankees. He has hit two home runs and driven in eight RBI, while hitting .264/.375/.434. That production has helped lead New York to the World Series.
At just 27 years old, Torres is starting to reach his full potential over the last few years. He has shown himself capable of being a big impact player at the plate. The Tigers could use more offensive firepower and an upgrade at second base wouldn't be a bad move either.
Granted, he has put up much better seasons from a batting perspective in the past. His 2024 numbers were not the best of his career by any stretch, but he was still a high-impact piece. That statement alone shows how capable he is of turning into a big offensive weapon for Detroit.
There could be better options available, but for the price, Torres might just be a perfect free agency target.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that the Tigers will have interest in Torres. This is simply an idea that could make a lot of sense.
Detroit could look to spend bigger money on an impact bat, but if they want a mid-tier player that won't break the bank, Torres might be the right guy.