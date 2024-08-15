Detroit Tigers Linked to Hot-Hitting SEC Slugger in Latest MLB Mock Draft
With their last two first-round picks, the Detroit Tigers have done a fantastic job of selecting prep hitters to add to their system.
Last month the Tigers selected shortstop Bryce Rainer out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, Calif. He’s already considered Detroit’s No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
Last year, the Tigers snagged Franklin Community High School (Franklin, Ind.) outfielder Max Clark No. 4 overall. He’s on a track to join Detroit in the next couple of seasons and he’s considered the Tiger's top prospect.
Recently, Bleacher Report put together a mock draft for the 2025 MLB Draft and the site has Detroit breaking their two-year run of high school talent and going with one of the best returning hitters in the SEC — South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry. The Tigers selected No. 7 in the mock draft.
If he’s the pick, he would be the first college player selected in the first round by Detroit since 2022, when it selected Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung, the younger brother of Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung.
He was one of the top players in the Cape Cod League this summer, as he slashed .360/.480/.760 with 11 home runs in 31 games. That should boost his stock with MLB teams, including the Tigers.
He was a big bat in the Gamecocks’ lineup a season ago, as he batted .306 with 21 home runs and 53 RBI. He scored 57 runs, hit eight doubles and a triple. He also drew 51 walks, which was a team high. His .471 on-base percentage was fifth-best in the SEC and he was second for the Gamecocks in slugging percentage with .639.
He snagged a raft of accolades as a result, including ACBA All-Atlantic Region Second Team, All-NCAA Raleigh Regional and CSC Academic All-District.
In 2023, he was named Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, selected to several All-America teams and was named All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Freshman Team.
He led USC with a .376 batting average to go along with 55 runs scored, 10 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI. He broke the South Carolina freshman record for both home runs and RBI.
The Tigers are building a tremendous farm system. Recently MLB Pipeline revamped its Top 100 prospect list and five Tigers made the cut.
Clark was No. 7, pitcher Jackson Jobe was No. 8, infielder Kevin McGonigle was No. 33, Rainer was No. 61 and Jung was No. 64.