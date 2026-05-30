What Casey Mize Hitting IL Means For His Future With the Tigers

Ahead of the series opener with the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers had to make more injury-related roster moves, sending starting pitcher Casey Mize back to the injured list, having just come off just three starts ago.

When Mize has been on the mound this season for the Tigers, he's provided quality outing after quality outing. With an expiring contract to his name and set to test free agency for the first time since debuting in Detroit back in 2020, this injury could be something of a blessing in disguise for both parties, primarily the Tigers

Mize has been predicted to get traded at this season's deadline. After all, he's pitching like the ace of the staff. But now, with another trip to the injured list, some suitors might not want to call the front office in Detroit to know the availability of Mize in early August.

Before hitting the injured list again, in three starts, Mize completed 16.2 IP, allowing eight hits, two runs, just one walk, and had 14 strikeouts, bringing him to a 1.08 ERA in that stretch.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize, left, talks to pitcher Tarik Skubal in the dugout. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's likely that Tarik Skubal will be moved at the trade deadline, given the Tigers' record, so keeping Mize has now become a real option for Detroit. After all, they're going to need leadership in the starting rotation for the future without Skubal, and Mize is looking like the best option.

Injuries heavily impact how other franchises' decision-making is, especially when coming to terms with free agents on long-term contracts. Mize has gotten hurt several times in his career, which could hurt his camp should he hit free agency, leading him back to Detroit.

And for the Tigers, if they decide to extend him to a multi-year deal or at least give him another year to prove he can stay healthy in 2027 (should there be a 2027 campaign in the first place), it's a risk that the franchise should take.

Mize is Made for Detroit

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) delivers a pitch at Fenway Park. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Earning his first All-Star nod last season and starting to become more reliable on the mound, Detroit has found a way to make Mize comfortable on the mound at Comerica Park and in a Tigers uniform.

At this point, depending on how well Mize rebounds from this injury this time around, the idea of trading him has likely decreased, regardless of what some MLB insiders may feel. Losing both Mize and Skubal would break the foundation of the starting rotation, as youngsters have looked up to both of them.

A pitching staff with Mize in the rotation feels what's best for business for Detroit, even if he's battling through some injuries. In two full healthy seasons as a Tiger (2021 & 2025), Mize holds a 3.79 ERA in 299.1 innings.