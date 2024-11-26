Detroit Tigers Named Among Best Fits for All-Star Infielder in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers know that they need to add some power to their lineup this offseason.
Their unprecedented run in the second half of 2024, which led them to an unexpected playoff berth, was accomplished on the back of elite pitching. Without Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal anchoring the pitching staff, and A.J. Hinch hitting every right button with his “pitching chaos” strategy, it is anyone’s guess how things would have turned out down the stretch.
One thing is for sure; if the Tigers want to remain playoff contenders and eventually factor into the mix for a World Series, they need a more potent offense.
In seven playoff games against the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians, they went 5-3. But, they managed to score only 21 runs, getting shutout twice in the process.
Luckily for Detroit, there are plenty of options in free agency that can help immediately upgrade their offense.
With an outfield that looks rather set with excellent depth, it would be ideal if that infusion of power and production came in the infield.
An ideal target with that in mind would be Alex Bregman of the Astros. The clear-cut No. 1 option at the hot corner, the Tigers have been named one of the best fits for him by the MLB experts over at The Athletic.
His current team and the Seattle Mariners have been named as two more fits.
“Whether that’s an aberration or a trend will color how you feel about giving an otherwise stalwart performer a deal for six or seven years and close to $200 million. Bregman remains one of the game’s best all-around players, even if he’s five years removed from his best season, when he hit 40-plus homers and finished second in the AL MVP race in 2019.”
There is little debate about his talent; Bregman is one of the better players available this offseason on the market. He landed at No. 7 in their free agency big board, with the highest ranking coming from Keith Law, who had him at No. 5; none of the five experts had him ranked below seven.
The question is, will Houston actually let him leave the franchise?
According to recent reports, there is certainly a chance.
The Astros and their two-time All-Star aren’t close in salary numbers. That could open the door for a franchise, such as Detroit, that doesn’t have the monetary restrictions of Houston, to make an incredible offer to pry him away.
It will be a fascinating market to watch unfold in the coming days and weeks. Bregman would be an excellent fit for so many clubs given his championship pedigree, production and leadership qualities.
A young Tigers squad would benefit greatly from all of those attributes as they look to cement their status as a perennial AL playoff team and contender moving forward.