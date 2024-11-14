Detroit Tigers Named As Great Fit for All-Star Relief Pitcher in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers have a lot of needs this offseason in order to become a legitimate World Series contender as they seek to improve upon a season where they finally they finally broke through and showed they were close.
While starting pitching behind Tarik Skubal along with both corner infield spots are probably - as they should be - the top priorities in terms of where to spend assets, the teams who end up in the picture in October often boast elite bullpens. The division rival Cleveland Guardians - who knocked Detroit out in a five game ALDS - had the top unit in the league in terms of bullpen ERA with a scorching 2.57 and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers came in fourth with a 3.53.
The Tigers are not far behind in this category, finishing No. 5 in the league in bullpen era (3.55), but what if Detroit could take its bullpen to the next level? One potential fit who would bring not only an elite resume to the bullpen but a veteran presence is Texas Rangers reliever Kirby Yates, who just had the best season of his career at 37 years old. Evan Woodberry of Michigan Live named Yates as a great potential fit for the Tigers.
"It’s often said that spending a bunch of money on relief help is a luxury reserved for good teams and a waste of money for everyone else," Woodberry wrote. "Well, the Tigers are finally good, and they need to add some swing-and-miss to the back of their bullpen. The best relievers will require years of commitment. But Yates, who turns 38 in March, will likely be signing a one-year deal."
Yates was virtually unhittable in 2024 after signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal in Texas with a career best 1.17 ERA over 61 appearances and 85 strikeouts over 61.2 innings pitched with 33 saves. While he is due to receive a raise after the big season, the commitment will not be long-term as Woodberry pointed out.
Predicted by most outlets for an AAV falling between $10 million and $15 million, that is more than worth it for a reliever you can confidently put on the mound late in games and know he is going to get the job done.
If Detroit is serious about contending for a championship in 2025, Yates is someone who could help to put them over the top.