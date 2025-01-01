Detroit Tigers Named Ideal Landing Spot For Cubs Star In Shocking Trade Proposal
The Detroit Tigers were always going to try to add an impact bat to the lineup whether it be through free agency or the trade market this offseason.
Any additions made were likely going to have to be with a right-handed bat given the fact the lineup is incredibly lefty-heavy and Scott Harris has already said headed into the winter that this was one of their goals. And while Gleyber Torres fits the bill as the team's new second baseman, it doesn't accomplish the goal of an additional righty given that Torres' bat will simply replace Spencer Torkelson in the lineup with Colt Keith's move to first base.
Reports have of course extensively linked the Tigers to Alex Bregman to fill the need both at third base and the right-handed bat in the lineup with Anthony Santander seen as a backup plan. But if neither option pans out due to expense or other circumstances, there's a player who could be had via trade that could accomplish the goal. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report drew up a hypothetical trade between the Chicago Cubs and Detroit that sees the Tigers acquire Seiya Suzuki in exchange for Torkelson and shortstop prospect Bryce Rainer.
"In terms of total run value, the Tigers got +27 from the left side and -63 from the right side in 2024. One of those things is not like the other," Rymer wrote.
"Suzuki is among the best solutions for the Tigers on the trade market, and they have the prospects to chip away at whatever reluctance the Cubs have to move him. Detroit's system is No. 3 in all of MLB."
Rainer has a great chance to be the team's shortstop of the future, so trading him away would sting, but parting with Torkelson certainly wouldn't be heartbreaking. Dealing away Rainer would signal a belief that Suzuki, who has been borderline elite since entering the league three years ago, is the solution to the issues within the lineup.
Suzuki has improved in each of his three MLB seasons with 2024 being the best of his career. With an .848 OPS, 21 home runs, and a WAR of 3.5, he's among the most underrated players in baseball.
An issue exists in that one of the reasons Suzuki may want to be traded from the Cubs is a lack of desire to DH after Chicago acquired Kyle Tucker and with young talent in the Tigers outfield, promising him an everyday role may not be possible.
Given his no-trade clause, it would be up to Suzuki in any deal to decide if he wanted to come to the Motor City; it's a bit of a tough sell. However, Suzuki's bat is good enough that Detroit should be willing to shuffle things around in order to do what it takes to bring him in.
If the Cubs go for it, acquiring Suzuki would be a tremendous move for the Tigers.