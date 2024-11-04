Detroit Tigers Need to Bring Back Former World Series Ace in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers made a decision at this past trade deadline to sell off their assets and get what they could in return for any of their valuable players on expiring contracts.
At the time, it was the right decision. Jack Flaherty became the most highly sought after pitcher on the trade market and was only on a one-year deal with Detroit. Through his resurgent 18 starts for the Tigers, Flaherty put up a 2.95 ERA and a 7-5 record with 133 strikeouts in 106.2 innings. The team shipped him off to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a package that included shortstop Trey Sweeney, who was able to contribute down the stretch in a run that saw Detroit make the postseason against all odds.
Had the team held onto Flaherty, perhaps their run that went all the way to a decisive fifth game in the ALCS - a loss to Cleveland - would have gone on longer. Starting pitching behind superstar Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal was not reliable, and Flaherty would have given the team a second star and perfect compliment to Skubal in the playoffs. After acquiring assets to trade him, the Tigers could now look to bring back Flaherty in free agency this winter. Emma Lingan of Motor City Bengals says that this would accelerate Detroit's road to legitimate championship contention.
"The Tigers are a team on the rise," Lingan wrote. "Flaherty has a proven track record of success in Detroit. The Tigers need another bonafide, top-of-the-rotation arm to slot alongside staff ace Tarik Skubal. They should absolutely be making a push to bring Flaherty back to Detroit next season."
Flaherty's scorching run cooled off a bit once he got to the West Coast, but he was still very solid down the stretch. In the postseason, it was the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for Flaherty during his five starts, but there is overall no question as to whether he has earned a lucrative multi-year contract after the best season of his career on a one-year contract.
Flaherty coming to Detroit has already proven to be a good fit and the team bringing him back to be a more permanent fixture in the rotation has the potential to put the Tigers on the fast track to having the best rotation in baseball.