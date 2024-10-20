Detroit Tigers Not Expected To See Major Debuts Out of Farm System Next Season
The Detroit Tigers were fueled by an influx of young talent catching on quickly this season.
After the successful wave of rookies making their debuts, the top of their farm system now holds a lot of players that are still a year or two away from making it to the MLB.
There are a couple of intriguing players that are considered call-up candidates for some point next season, however.
The highest-ranked prospect that is expected to debut is second baseman Hao-Yu Lee, who is coming off of a fantastic first full season in the farm system.
Lee was acquired by Detroit at the 2023 MLB trade deadline when they sent veteran pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Philadelphia Phillies.
He was an international signing out of Taiwan back in 2021. He's quickly grown into one of the highest-potential bats in the Tigers pipeline.
The 21-year-old posted an impressive .298/.363/.488 slashing line last season. He hit 12 home runs and stole 16 bases. While he doesn't pop off the screen for any one particular stat, he looks like a very reliable hitter.
Detroit doesn't have any real need to rush him through the system, unless they get desperate in the middle of the infield next season.
Troy Melton is the next highest-rated prospect for the Tigers, but he also has only reached Double-A.
Melton is a 23-year-old pitcher that was a fourth-round selection out of San Diego State in the 2022 MLB draft.
The righty had a rocky college career, but ended it on a high note with a 2.07 ERA in his final year.
His 2024 wasn't as efficient but his deep well of pitches and solid fastball makes him a potential starting option down the road for the Tigers. A quick bounce back to a sub-3.00 ERA could lead to Detroit giving him a shot in the latter half of the year.
There aren't any other prospects in their Top 20 that are slated to debut next season.
Justice Bigbie is the next highest at No. 21. The corner outfielder/first baseman could be a lineup supplement at some point this season.
Bigbie spent all of last year at the Triple-A where he posted a .248/.333/.334 line. It was a bit of regression but a return to his home run power could be the antidote to his struggles.
He hit 19 home runs in 2023, but just four last year.
Just because there aren't a ton of obvious rookie contributors, there will likely be some surprises like there were this season.