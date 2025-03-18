Detroit Tigers Offense Needs Breakout Players to Capitalize on Opportunity
There is just over a week left of spring training, and the Detroit Tigers are gearing up for the start of the regular season, with only a few roster battles remaining.
This is a good time to review spring training performances, noting who has stood out and who may be saving their hits for April.
Optimism is building around the Tigers, following their surprising run to the American League Division Series in 2024. The offense will need to prove itself in 2025, especially since the team is built around pitching. A couple of players are looking to build on their second years, and shortstop Javier Baez is seeking to rejuvenate his career.
The Tigers are currently hovering in the middle of the Grapefruit League with a 10-10 record. Their offensive output reflects this .500 record, as Detroit ranks 17th in MLB this spring with 121 runs scored, 13th in home runs with 25, 23rd in batting average at .247, and 16th in OPS at .754.
Catchers
Jake Rogers is expected to handle the majority of innings behind the plate. While Rogers is primarily known for his ability to manage the pitching staff, Dillon Dingler's strong spring performance cannot be overlooked. In 27 at-bats, Dingler is hitting .267 with an OPS of .880.
This presents an intriguing decision for manager A.J. Hinch, especially if the Tigers seek extra pop from the catching position. The 29-year-old Rogers has yet to prove himself offensively, and if the lineup struggles, carrying a defensive-first catcher could be challenging.
Infielders
The Tigers' infield isn’t the most potent offensively, making solid defense crucial to support their strong pitching staff. Concerns arose that Colt Keith's move to first base might impact his offense, but he has started strong with a slash line of .359/.390/.462. The 23-year-old first baseman aims to build on a solid rookie season, and his production is needed in the middle of the lineup.
Free agent signing Gleyber Torres is also off to a good start. Detroit may provide the perfect environment for Torres to return to his 2023 performance levels, as he is currently hitting .296 with an OPS of 1.133 and three home runs.
Trey Sweeney and Baez will split time at shortstop, depending on Baez's health. He requires additional time to acclimate after recovering, raising questions about his performance. Sweeney has yet to make a significant impact either.
The Tigers had high hopes for Jace Jung to seize the third base position, but after only four hits in 33 at-bats, he has been sent back to Triple-A. However, this is not the end of the road for Jung, who is expected to play a key role by season's end. Meanwhile, Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibanez will take over at third base.
Outfielders
The outfield is where the Tigers' offensive strength lies, at least so far, and they have not disappointed this spring. The current starting outfield of Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and Justyn-Henry Malloy, plus designated hitter Spencer Torkelson, boasts a slash line of .315/.420/.483 and six home runs.
However, the outfield situation is somewhat fluid due to injuries to Matt Vierling and Parker Meadows, leaving some innings to fill. Additionally, McKinstry's role at third base allows Malloy a chance to secure a permanent spot. Wenceel Perez is the best defensive outfielder, but his performance has dipped, with only three hits in 21 at-bats.
While it is understood that the Tigers' pitching will lead the charge, the offense must also step up. Injuries and other challenges have left gaps in the lineup. The season will hinge on whether a few players can take the next steps in their careers and if any surprises can contribute unexpectedly.
General manager Jeff Greenberg's aggressive pursuit of Alex Bregman was no secret, indicating an earnest effort to boost the lineup. However, there are concerns that a repeat of the slow start in 2024 could emerge due to offensive deficiencies. The silver lining is that the Tigers will always be in the game due to their pitching.