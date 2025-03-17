Detroit Tigers Star Slugger Staying Healthy Is Team’s X-Factor This Season
After the magical run the Detroit Tigers went on at the end of the 2024 season, they knew some additions were needed if they wanted to sustain that level of success over the course of an entire campaign.
An excellent job was done reinforcing the pitching staff behind American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
Jack Flaherty was brought back, and impressive performances from Reese Olson, Casey Mize, Keider Montero, Jackson Jobe and Kenta Maeda at times this spring signal there should be plenty of depth behind their ace in the rotation.
The bullpen, with the addition of Tommy Kahnle and veteran Andrew Chafin being brought back on a minor-league deal, looks like it will be stellar once again.
Scoring runs against that staff is going to be a challenge, but it is hard to say the Tigers are shoo-ins for a playoff spot or are guaranteed to build upon their 2024 season because their offense is still lacking.
The only addition made to the lineup this winter was second baseman Gleyber Torres, whose presence pushed Colt Keith to first base and knocked Spencer Torkelson out of the mix for a starting spot.
After finishing in the bottom half of the league in most offensive categories, is Torres enough to improve their outlook?
Probably not, so it will take internal improvement for the team’s offensive production to get to the level where they are considered legitimate contenders in a loaded American League.
One of the players they will be counting on to help elevate the group is Kerry Carpenter, who was named the team’s X-factor by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report heading into the 2025 campaign.
His health is going to be what determines his level of impact as there is no doubt about his skill.
“Yet he's too often been on the sidelines, notably missing about half of last year with a back injury. He's healthy so far this spring, but even saying as much feels like a jinx,” Rymer wrote.
When healthy, he performs well above league average with a career 135 OPS+. He has 44 home runs, 37 doubles and five triples in 868 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on Aug. 10, 2022.
Carpenter owns an impressive 5.1% home run rate and average exit velocity of at least 90.1 mph in the last two years. Over that same span, his hard-hit rate has been at least 44.2% both seasons, well above the league average of 39.0%.
He was a clutch performer in the playoffs, and to this point, he has been healthy during the spring and performing at a high level.
If that can continue into the 2025 campaign, he is going to be the offensive upgrade the team has been seeking.
Carpenter is a legitimate 30-plus home run threat if healthy, and his power will play even in pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.