Detroit Tigers Option Veteran Reliever to Make Room for New Starting Pitcher
The Detroit Tigers made their move to clear space for pitcher Keider Montero right after Tuesday’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Before Tuesday’s game, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that Montero would start Wednesday’s game in place of the probable starter, Reese Olson. That required a corresponding move to make room for him.
Right after Tuesday’s game, The Athletic reported on social media that reliever Brenan Hanifee would be optioned to make room, most likely to Triple-A.
The move makes sense. Hanifee came on in relief in Tuesday’s game and he emptied the tank. He threw 38 pitches in 1.1 innings of work, giving up three hits, two runs (none earned) and a walk.
The pitch count is the biggest reason for the option. After making that many pitches on Tuesday, Hanifee would not have been available for Wednesday’s game and probably wouldn’t be ready to pitch again until at least Friday.
Hanifee has given the Tigers some quality relief, as he has a 2.25 ERA in three games. He’s pitched eight innings, giving up seven hits and four runs (two earned). He has struck out four and walked two. Batters are hitting just .219 against him.
Detroit cannot call up Hanifee for 15 days unless the pitching staff has an injury that requires a move to the injured list.
Hinch made it clear that was only one reason for Montero’s start on Wednesday — managing workload. The Tigers are playing 13 games in 13 days and 23 games in 24 days and Hinch doesn’t want to overtax his rotation.
By sliding in Montero, every starter can get an extra day of rest at a time when Detroit’s only remaining off-day in April is on April 24. The Tigers’ first off day in May is May 5. Olson will start Thursday’s game against Kansas City.
Montero made his Major League debut last season as part of the Tigers’ rotation, thanks in part to injuries. He went 6-6 with a 4.76 ERA in 19 games (16 starts). He struck out 77 and walked 31 in 98.1 innings. Batters hit .265 against him and he had a 1.33 WHIP.
The 24-year-old was a competitor for a starting rotation during spring training and threw well. But Detroit optioned him to Triple-A Toledo before the season.
He took two turns in the rotation with Toledo before the call-up. He went 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA with 11 strikeouts and one walk in 9.2 innings. Batters are hitting just .176 against him.