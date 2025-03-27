Detroit Tigers Officially Finalize 2025 Opening Day Roster Against Dodgers
The Detroit Tigers finalized their roster ahead of their Thursday evening Opening Day matchup on the West Coast against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
While a heavy amount of the Tigers' moves to trim the roster down to 26 have already been made and reported on, the final moves as to who will be on the field and in the dugout have now been official.
Wednesday was a busy day with some surprises including Jason Foley being optioned to Triple-A. Spencer Torkelson making the roster and Ryan Kreidler being included over Justyn-Henry Malloy despite the latter's strong spring at the plate.
In terms of the starting rotation, it has been known since the past weekend that it will consist of Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson, Casey Mize and Jackson Jobe to begin the year after the final two proved themselves throughout the spring and won what was a hotly contested battle with guys like Kenta Maeda and Keider Montero.
Jobe is likely to make his first career regular season start next week when Detroit faces off against the Seattle Mariners.
For the bullpen, seeing both Foley along with fan favorite returning signing Andrew Chafin sent down was a surprise, but it opens the opportunity for younger unproven relievers to stake their claim while the veterans likely work their way back up at some point.
Things could be tweaked in the outfield moving forward with so many injuries decimating the options of the team to be able to roll out a quality and deep group, while the current infield and catcher units are likely what will be seen for a significant chunk of the regular season.
It's also worth noting that injuries to the outfield make it so some listed as infielders could become outfielders and vice versa as the Tigers try to piece together a team that can hang on until reinforcements arrive.
Other transactions announced on Thursday included:
-Jason Foley optioned to Triple-A Toledo
-Justyn-Henry Malloy optioned to Triple-A Toledo
-Wenceel Perez placed on 10-day injured list with lumbar spine inflammation
-Matt Vierling placed on 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain
-Alex Cobb placed on 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation
-Ty Madden placed on 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain
All injured list moves retroactive to March 24
Detroit Tigers Opening Day Roster
Starting Pitchers (5): Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson, Casey Mize, Jackson Jobe
Relievers (8): John Brebbia, Beau Brieske, Brenan Hanifee, Tyler Holton, Brant Hurter, Tommy Kahnle, Kenta Maeda, Will Vest
Catchers (2): Jake Rogers, Dillon Dingler
Infielders (4): Colt Keith, Gleyber Torres, Trey Sweeney, Spencer Torkelson
Outfielders (3): Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Manuel Margot
Infielder/Outfielder (4): Javier Báez, Andy Ibáñez, Ryan Kreidler, Zach McKinstry