Detroit Tigers Outstanding Farm System Earns Top Spot in Latest Rankings
The Detroit Tigers are in as good of a position as many around Major League Baseball moving forward. With a Cy Young starter, young talent, money to eventually spend, and top prospects, the Tigers should find success over much of the next decade.
Of course, things can change. If the ownership doesn't give Tarik Skubal the offer he's looking for when the time comes, the future will look much different.
However, in the event that Skubal sticks around for, let's say, the next seven years, Detroit has every reason to be a contender.
The farm system is just as important as anything else for a team like the Tigers. Not only do some of the youngsters offer Detroit a chance to have young, cheap talent on its roster, but they could also trade prospects for proven big league talents. Those players would preferably be controllable pieces who don't hit free agency for a few years.
The Tigers will eventually face the reality of having to trade a few players, whether prospects or young players on the Major League league team. There will likely be a situation, perhaps soon, of having too much talent at the same position.
But that's a good problem to have.
Their farm system is highly regarded around the league, with Jon Hoefling of USA Today ranking it as the best in baseball.
"It's always a good feeling when you bolster your farm system by trading away a solid rotational piece like Jack Flaherty, garnering you solid prospects like Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney, yet you still make the playoffs and win a series. The Detroit Tigers have a lot going right for them currently. As long as MLB's top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe can maintain his success he's experienced in the minors when he reaches the show, the Tigers could very well boast the best rotation in baseball, with a flurry of young, promising hitters waiting in the wings."
Jackson Jobe, still considered a prospect due to his lack of experience at the big league level, is considered the best pitching prospect in baseball.
Jobe should have every opportunity to compete for a spot on the opening day roster, and if his stuff plays at the level it can, him earning a starting spot in the rotation wouldn't be surprising.
Regarding the other top prospects, some are still a few seasons away from getting a chance. Whether that chance ends up being in Detroit remains to be seen, but the organization is in a great spot, and that hasn't been said over much of the past decade.