Detroit Tigers Place Gleyber Torres on Injured List, Recall Slugger From Triple-A
The Detroit Tigers have made multiple transactions surrounding the health of their new star second baseman.
According to an announcement from the team, the Tigers have placed Gleyber Torres on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain following an injury he suffered during the second game of the season while hitting a home run.
Though Torres got the ball out of the park, he was grabbing his side on the way around the bases and later exited the contest. Telling the media afterwards it was a rib issue, he was held out of the lineup for the series finale.
Now, the team believes this is serious enough to move him to the injured list.
In a corresponding move, Detroit has called up Justyn-Henry Malloy from Triple-A coming off a massive first weekend of the season with Toledo after he had a very solid spring.
Over the first three games of the year with the Mud Hens, Malloy slashed .455/.538/.909 with a home run, five hits and five RBI along with just one strikeout in 11 plate appearances.
Throughout the spring with the Tigers, he slashed .309/.387/.418 over 22 games, but his defensive limitations and monster showing from Spencer Torkelson caused him to just miss the cut.
With Torres out, the plan seems to be to move Colt Keith back over to second base, Torkelson to first, and Malloy to designated hitter.
Just how serious the Torres injury is remains to be seen, though Detroit has every reason to be confident Malloy will be able to fill in nicely in the lineup until Torres can return.