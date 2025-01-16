Detroit Tigers Considered Potential Fit for Free-Agent All-Star Slugger
It has been a fairly quiet offseason for the Detroit Tigers so far this winter, which is slightly disappointing considering the success the team had last year.
The Tigers were one of the biggest surprises in baseball during the second half of the 2024 campaign. Detroit was able to ride a wave of momentum right into the postseason and was able to dethrone the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round.
Considering the team was just one win away from making it to the ALCS, there is a lot of talent and potential on the squad. This offseason, expectations are much higher than they have been in a long time for Detroit. Unfortunately, despite seeming like they might make a splash or two, nothing too major has happened yet.
There are still some needs for the Tigers heading into the year if they want to replicate their success. One of the biggest needs is to still find a right-handed bat that can be in the middle of the lineup to help provide some power.
Slugging from the right side of the plate was a struggle for much of the campaign in 2024 for Detroit. This offseason, they added Gleyber Torres from the New York Yankees, but he likely won’t be the answer to that problem.
David Schoenfield of ESPN.com recently broke down the market for New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso and highlighted the Tigers as a team that could still potentially be a fit for him.
While Alex Bregman has certainly been the one most linked to Detroit, Alonso could make sense for them as well if they move some players around. Currently, the plan seems to have Colt Keith sliding over to first base. However, if he can move to third, that would open up space for Alonso.
When looking at the type of player that the Tigers are seeking and the type of player the All-Star slugger is, it’s a pretty good match.
While last year was arguably the worst of his career, he still was able to hit 34 home runs and drive in 88 RBIs. Detroit would certainly be pleased with numbers like that in the middle of their lineup, especially from the right side.
With both Alonso and Bregman, the money seems to be the issue for a lot of teams including the Tigers. However, both would be big upgrades at the right positions and help Detroit take the next step in 2025.