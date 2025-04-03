Detroit Tigers Predicted to Have Multiple Players Make MLB All-Star Game
The Detroit Tigers are entering the 2025 season with a lot of positive momentum following the unprecedented run they finished the 2024 campaign.
After being sellers at the trade deadline, moving any veteran that had value on the market, the team got hot. They overcame a double-digit deficit in the standings to earn the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League.
After defeating the Houston Astros in the ALWC, they were eliminated by the Cleveland Guardians in the NLDS, pushing them to a full five-game series.
It was a remarkable achievement as the Tigers only reliable starting pitcher down the stretch was AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal.
His presence made life much easier for manager A.J. Hinch, who got creative when it came to figuring out ways to eat innings when his star wasn’t on the mound.
His “pitching chaos” strategy worked for that stretch, but hopefully doesn't have to be something the team needs this year with improved starting pitching depth and performance.
Whatever strategy is used this year on the mound, it is always nice knowing there is a star of Skubal’s caliber taking the ball every fifth day.
He has cemented his status as one of the best pitchers in baseball and will be looking to build off his award winning campaign this year.
In the opinion of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Skubal is going to add a second trip to the All-Star game to his resume this year.
The baseball writer shared his way-too-early 2025 MLB All-Star rosters and the talented lefty is one of eight starting pitchers he has making the AL squad.
With a bit of a bold prediction, Reuter believes that Skubal is going to be joined by one of his teammates at Truist Park in Atlanta this year.
He also believes that left fielder Riley Greene will make the trip, having been named to the All-Star Team for the second straight year as a reserve.
He is one of five backup outfielders to make the cut with Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees being named starters.
There is a lot of outfield talent for Greene to compete against, but he certainly has the talent to annually be in the discussion for a spot on the All-Star team.
A talented hitter and strong defender, he is the cornerstone of the team’s lineup to build around, giving Detroit two legitimate stars as the foundation of their roster.