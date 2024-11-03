Detroit Tigers Predicted to Make World Series Push Next Season
The Detroit Tigers have seemingly laid the groundwork for a postseason run, but could that plan come to fruition sooner than anyone could have imagined?
In making predictions for the upcoming season, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller had the Tigers making it to the World Series. Ultimately, they fell to the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers, but making it there in the first place would put Detroit way ahead of schedule.
There are already plenty of young players to like on the Tigers roster, but they are still lacking in a bit of star power outside of Tarik Skubal. Bringing in some of the top impending free agents would be the key to competing next season, in the future predicted by Miller.
"[Detroit] were dormant spenders while rebuilding and waiting out Miguel Cabrera's contract, but maybe chairman and CEO Chris Ilitch will loosen the purse strings now that they have a team worth investing in again," said the writer. "The biggest need is another starting pitcher to pair with Skubal and 2025 AL Rookie of the Year hopeful Jackson Jobe. The Tigers could also really use a slugger."
The Tigers are not afraid to pay players and this young roster seems like it is worth spending money on.
Detroit has already been linked to some of the top arms available in free agency, such as Corbin Burnes, but could also be a spot for a more value-forward guy to land.
Jack Flaherty makes a lot of sense as a huge free agent add that already has chemistry with the team and had great success with the team just last year.
Letting Skubal run the show as the ace and hoping for Jobe to breakout after a rocky first postseason out of the bullpen would opt for a more affordable pitcher while opening up more money for where they really need help: on offense.
The Tigers really need more power. They ranked 24th in the MLB last season in home runs, using more of a dink-and-dunk approach to pull off their comeback in the second half.
They were also in the bottom-10 in both walk rate and strikeout, finishing second to last in terms of on-base percentage.
The young players in the lineup should grow and be better next year, but adding a reliable veteran to the mix would inspire a lot of confidence that they can run it back into the 2025 playoffs.