Detroit Tigers Ready To Build Upon Historic Performances That Evened Series
The Detroit Tigers knew they had to deliver a win in Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday.
After getting blitzed early in the opener that proved to be too much to overcome, they had to take the second contest of this series with their superstar ace Tarik Skubal on the mound.
With him being the best pitcher in Major League Baseball this season, and continuing that during his first-ever playoff appearance against the Houston Astros, there weren't a whole of signs he wouldn't be able to deliver again.
And boy was he special.
Skubal pitched seven scoreless innings where he allowed just three hits and eight strikeouts, holding a perfect game until the fifth frame and getting out of major trouble in the fifth and sixth innings to keep things level.
In fact, what the Tigers ace has done through two starts is historic.
But, the problem was Detroit was also getting shutdown when they were at the plate.
Getting runners on base was not the issue, as there was traffic virtually the entire contest, but the Tigers' young hitters just couldn't break through with that one big hit they've seemingly delivered throughout this magical run.
That changed in the top of the ninth when Kerry Carpenter blasted his three-run homer that put Detroit on top and evened the series.
With these two historic performances in the rearview mirror, the Tigers got a day to regroup and get ready for their first home playoff game since 2014 which has felt like an eternity ago based on how low things got for this franchise.
Another one of their young stars, Keider Montero, will take the mound as the starting pitcher, hoping to build upon what Skubal did so he can give his offense a chance to win this game and take a series lead.
Game 3 is going to test this young roster.
It's now a best-of-three set with a chance to advance to the Championship Series on the line.
There is real pressure, and despite them fighting for their playoff lives down the stretch to even get into the postseason, things become much different when they are actually expected to win.
Detroit is rolling right now, and they are hoping Montero can follow the historic outing Skubal had with a dominant one of his own, and that this young lineup can break through after watching Carpenter deliver in the clutch once again.