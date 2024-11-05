Detroit Tigers Receive Bold Prediction From MLB Insider on How Offseason Will Unfold
There wasn’t a bigger surprise during the 2024 MLB season than the Detroit Tigers.
Not much was expected from the team, especially after they made it clear they were selling ahead of the deadline. Even ace Tarik Skubal was involved in some rumors, but they opted to hold onto him.
It proved to be the right decision.
What unfolded over the final two months of the regular season was unprecedented. Despite being double-digit games out of a playoff spot, the Tigers got scorched Earth levels hot and made a run to the postseason.
Detroit would defeat the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round before being defeated by their American League Central rivals Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
It was an incredible run that assuredly has the front office and ownership rethinking their offseason plans. They are no longer sellers; this is a team that will be looking to make some moves to improve their outlook even more.
As a result, MLB insider Jesse Rogers will be keeping a close eye on the franchise. He made a bold prediction about the Tigers, as he believes they will dominate headlines this offseason.
“Detroit won't rest on its laurels after a surprising postseason run. The Tigers have money to spend and a good farm system to trade from if necessary. By the end of the season, their rotation consisted of Tarik Skubal and not a whole lot else. It shouldn't be hard to attract an arm or two considering Detroit's spacious ballpark,” he wrote in a piece for ESPN.
Manager A.J. Hinch pushed all of the right buttons with his pitching staff down the stretch. They were winning playoff games using entirely bullpen options.
While success was found in spurts, it isn’t a sustainable strategy to win games. Detroit needs some reinforcements behind Skubal and better injury luck for players such as Reese Olson, Casey Mize and Matt Manning.
While that is the most pressing need, the lineup has some issues to address as well. Expect some punch to be added to the mix as well this winter.
“The Tigers were a bottom-third team in OPS, so in addition to allowing their young hitters to grow, there's room to add a bat as well. Detroit probably won't do anything too drastic, but arriving to the postseason a year early should push the front office, perhaps leading to a surprise signing that no one saw coming,” Rogers added.
The arrow is certainly pointed up in the Motor City. With a little postseason experience under their belts this year, expect October baseball in Detroit for years to come.