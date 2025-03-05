Detroit Tigers Record International Signing Debuts High Up in Prospect Rankings
The Detroit Tigers have a young roster and a very talented farm system, making for an exciting present and longterm future.
MLB Pipeline just revealed their first version of their Top 30 rankings for the Tigers farm system in 2025. There weren't many major changes, but there are still some interesting takeaways.
One intriguing development is the high debut of record international signing Cris Rodriguez. The 17-year-old made the top 10 in his first opportunity.
The first five prospects in the ranking are pitcher Jackson Jobe, outfielder Max Clark, middle infielder Kevin McGonigle, shortstop Bryce Rainer and catcher Thayron Liranzo.
Liranzo continues to look like a steal from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Jack Flaherty trade last deadline. He climbs his way into the top five for the first time in this latest update.
In his 26 games at the High-A level for Detroit, he posted a .315/.470/.562 slash line. The production was even better in the Arizona Fall League.
The next players in the rankings are first baseman Josue Briceño, third baseman Jace Jung, second baseman Hao-Yu Lee, pitcher Jaden Hamm and the outfielder Rodriguez closing things out.
Rodriguez was given over $3 million to sign out of the Dominican Republic last year, making it clear the Tigers think he has the stuff to be a star. MLB's scouting report gives him a 70-grade power tool with a comparison to Aaron Judge.
Sitting at No. 11 through No. 15 are shorstop Trey Sweeney, pitcher Owen Hall, pitcher Troy Melton, infielder Franyerber Montilla and pitcher Ty Madden.
Sweeney made a nice jump after re-evaluating his MLB debut in which he filled in for an injured Javier Baez.
The 24-year-old has great range in the field, which makes up for a mediocre arm. He seems limited offensively, but could still fill in as a better option than Baez.
Next up in the rankings are pitcher Ethan Schiefelbein, catcher Enrique Jimenez, pitcher Jake Miller, pitcher Josh Randall and pitcher Joseph Montalvo.
Miller shot up the rankings after a 1.85 ERA breakout season in the minors last year. It was a massive standout when compared to his previous seasons, so eyes will be on him this campaign to see if it was a fluke.
At Nos. 21 through 25 are pitcher Michael Massey, pitcher Paul Wilson, outfielder Roberto Campos, second baseman Max Anderson and left-side infielder Carson Rucker.
Anderson broke out in his final year of college with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He had a .414/.461/.771 slash line with 21 home runs. If he can become a 25-plus homer guy for Detroit, that would be a great win.
Closing out the Top 30 are pitcher Zach Swanson, pitcher Tyler Mattison, outfielder Justice Bigbie, pitcher Tyler Owens and shortstop Jose Dickson.