Top International Prospect in Tigers System Could Be Their Hidden Gem
The baseball world is currently ablaze with anticipation for where Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki will finally sign, which has put other international prospects in the spotlight as well.
MLB prospect analysts Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo recently came together to highlight each team's top international prospect. For the Detroit Tigers, it was exciting young catcher Thayron Liranzo.
Liranzo was acquired with shortstop Trey Sweeney from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the last trade deadline in exchange for star pitcher Jack Flaherty in a deal that has looked continuously rewarding for both sides.
While he isn't technically an international signing that the Tigers made themselves, he has made major strides since joining the Detroit farm system.
The 21-year-old signed with the Dodgers back in the 2021 class of prospects from the Dominican Republic. He was given just a $30,000 bonus, establishing his status as a hidden gem.
He ended last year outside of Los Angeles' top-30 prospects, so it isn't too shocking that they were willing to part ways with him.
His 2023 is nothing to scoff at, though. The slugger posted a .273/.400/.562 slash line with 24 home runs and 70 RBI in just 94 games.
Liranzo started off his latest campaign for the Dodgers at a much slower pace, but picked it up once traded to the Tigers.
Over the final 26 games of the 2024 season, he posted an impressive .315/.470/.562 slash line with 5 home runs and 20 RBI.
If that pace was kept up for an entire season, it would be 31 home runs and 125 RBI. While it would be hard to perform at that level for an entire year, hitting 30 home runs is not a longshot for the catcher.
He followed that up by doing even better in the Arizona Fall League with a .375/.492/.667 line over those 15 games.
It would be a challenge to find a prospect in baseball entering the 2025 season with more momentum.
That is also without mentioning the fact that he is also a plus-defender behind the plate, or at least has the potential to be one. He has a very strong arm, is a nice athlete and is improving his mechanics.
Last season, Detroit got just a .208/.274/.361 slash line from their catchers. With them entering next year sporting Jake Rogers and Dillon Dingler as their catching dup, an upgrade is far overdue.
The Tigers will be anxiously awaiting Liranzo proving himself ready for the Majors. He has yet to even make it to Double-A, but that should change at the start of next season.