Detroit Tigers Release 2025 Regular Season Schedule
The Detroit Tigers received their 2025 regular-season schedule from Major League Baseball as all 30 teams’ schedules were released to the public earlier this week.
The Tigers will open the season on the west coast with an interleague series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a three-game set that will begin on March 27. The trip comes with an incredible baseball oddity — a scheduled Sunday off-day.
The Tigers will be off that Sunday, March 30, and then start a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners on Monday, March 31.
The Tigers open the home portion of their schedule on April 4 at Comerica Park when they host the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series, followed by a three-game home series with the New York Yankees.
Detroit’s rivalry interleague series with the Pittsburgh Pirates is expanded in 2025 to a pair of three-game series, as opposed to the pair of two-game sets the teams have played each of the past two seasons.
The Tigers host the Pirates on June 17-19 and travel to Pittsburgh from July 21-23.
Other Interleague home series for the Tigers include San Diego, San Francisco, the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati, Arizona, the New York Mets and Atlanta.
Other interleague road series for the Tigers include trips to Milwaukee, Colorado, St. Louis, Washington, Philadelphia and Miami.
Detroit makes its first trip to Sacramento to face the Athletics on Aug. 25-27, which is a mid-week series. Next season will be the Athletics’ first at Sutter Health Park, a Triple-A stadium that will be their home for the next few seasons as they prepare for their move to Las Vegas. Sacramento is the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
The All-Star break with be from July 14-17, with the game set for July 15. The Tigers wrap up the first half of the season at home against Tampa Bay from July 7-9 and against Seattle from July 11-13. Detroit starts the second half with a series at Texas from July 18-20, followed by the trip to Pittsburgh.
Detroit’s last homestand will feature three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians from Sept. 16-18 and the Atlanta Braves from Sept. 19-21. The Tigers will end the season on the road, with a three-game series at Cleveland from Sept. 23-25 and at the Boston Red Sox from Sept. 26-28.
Game times and television designations are not part of the schedule yet. Those will come later this year or during the offseason.