Detroit Tigers Reportedly 'Didn't Come Close' To Extending Their Superstar
The Detroit Tigers truly have a special talent on their hands.
Tarik Skubal was unanimously named the AL Cy Young Award winner after adding his name to the history books by securing the pitching Triple Crown this past season.
He was sensational for the Tigers, doing everything necessary to give his team a chance to win, while also putting the club on his back when the calendar flipped to October.
Every organization around the league would love to have him on their roster, and it's up to Detroit to make sure they don't have the chance to make that become a reality.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Tigers tried to lock up their superstar ace to an extension at some point, but it sounds like they have some work to do on that front.
"The Tigers made a play to extend Tarik Skubal but didn't come close," the insider reports.
Well, discussions have to start somewhere.
The good thing for Detroit is they still have some time to work things out considering he's under club control for two more years.
Ensuring he is around for as long as possible should be the top priority of the front office going forward, and while there is that built in security blanket of arbitration, they should not temp fate by allowing him to pitch another sensational season that would only make his asking price go up.
The Tigers are rumored to potentially become major players in the free agency market this winter, with Alex Bregman being a hot name as someone who could come in and transform this franchise alongside all their rising stars.
Still, that shouldn't take their attention away from what needs to get accomplished.
Skubal has to be on this roster beyond the next two seasons if they are ever going to become true World Series contenders.