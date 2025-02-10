Detroit Tigers ‘Shortstop of the Future’ Will Be Top Ranked Prospect Soon
Excitement is reaching a fever pitch for the Detroit Tigers, as their arrow is pointing up as much as any team in baseball.
Coming off an unprecedented run to the postseason in 2024, they are looking to cement their status as playoff contenders in the American League in 2025 and beyond. With a talented core already in place at the Major League level, it certainly looks to be a feasible goal.
The Tigers are loaded with young talent up and down the roster, whether it is in their lineup or on the mound.
Left fielder Riley Greene has the potential to be an MVP-caliber performer, getting the job done in the field and at the plate. Designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, center fielder Parker Meadows, shortstop Trey Sweeney, third baseman Jace Jung and first baseman Colt Keith provide the team with an incredible foundation.
Pitching-wise, the team is anchored by Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
He is going to be joined by top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe in 2025 and Jack Flaherty, who has signed with Detroit for the second consecutive offseason. Veteran Alex Cobb, Reese Olson, Casey Mize and Keider Montero will round things out.
The bullpen is loaded with talented arms who proved they can handle whatever role is asked of them with manager A.J. Hinch taking an unorthodox approach to eat up innings whenever Skubal wasn’t on the mound.
What makes things so exciting in Detroit is that there is even more incredible talent working its way through the farm system.
The Tigers have some of the most promising young players in the sport in the minor leagues, some possessing star potential.
Along with Jobe, center fielder Max Clark and infielder Kevin McGonigle are highly regarded.
But, they are far from the only players to get excited about.
Another to keep an eye on is shortstop Bryce Rainer, who the writers at MLB.com believe is going to be the team’s top rated prospect by 2027.
“Thought to be a future pitcher in high school, Rainer took off with a tightened left-handed swing heading into the Draft, and he now projects for plus future power. He’s an above-average runner who has a good shot at sticking at the premium position too…” the analysts wrote.
Not turning 20 years old until July, the sky’s the limit for the California native who has all of the tools to produce as a five-tool player.
With an advanced approach at the plate and already making hard contact with consistency, Rainer has the potential to become a dynamic double-play partner with McGonigle for years to come.
Up the middle, there may not be a franchise with as much potential as Detroit, with their two star infielders and Clark potentially holding down spots for the next decade plus.