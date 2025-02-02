Detroit Tigers Have Seen Remarkable Turnaround Evaluating, Developing Prospects
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Detroit Tigers after the incredible run in which they ended the 2024 regular season.
A double-digit deficit in the standings was erased after the trade deadline, which was impressive in itself. But, it was even more eyebrow-raising when taking into consideration the team sold off multiple veterans.
That opened up playing time for young players who turned out to be more than ready to assume a larger role. It was the right move to make so they could garner experience; the winning and playoff appearance was the cherry on top.
A very strong foundation is being built, headlined by left fielder Riley Greene and ace Tarik Skubal, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, as their two best players.
Several other high-upside youngsters helped down the stretch, such as Kerry Carpenter, Colt Keith and Parker Meadows. There is high hopes for Jace Jung, the potential starting third baseman on Opening Day, and top prospect, pitcher Jackson Jobe, is expected to be in the starting rotation.
Despite that talented group, there were a few clear weaknesses the front office could have targeted to upgrade this offseason.
Many analysts believed they would look to build off the positive momentum that was created by their playoff run, but they have been surprisingly quiet this winter.
To this point, the only additions the team has made in free agency was signing second baseman Gleyber Torres, formerly of the New York Yankees, and starting pitcher Alex Cobb, who pitched for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024 after being traded by the San Francisco Giants.
Both players agreed to one-year, $15 million deals, as they aren’t viewed as long-term pieces.
Why are those the kind of players the team targeted instead of making long-term commitments to established players?
Because they know the quality of talent that is moving its way through the farm system and knocking on the door of the Major Leagues.
Just how good is the future looking for the Tigers?
Keith Law of The Athletic has ranked their farm system as No. 7 in baseball, showing vast improvements from where they were just a few years ago.
“This has to be the best Tigers system I’ve ever written up, probably the best since their minors had guys like Justin Verlander, Curtis Granderson, Cameron Maybin and company 20 years ago ... It’s a huge turnaround over where they were when the pandemic hit,” the MLB writer shared.
In addition to Jobe, Detroit has two position players near the top of the prospect ranks; outfielder Max Clark and second baseman Kevin McGonigle.
All in all, the Tigers have seven players in Law’s top 100, with catcher Thayron Liranzo, catcher/first baseman Josue Briceno, shortstop Bryce Rainer and right-handed pitcher Jaden Hamm joining them.