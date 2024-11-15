Detroit Tigers Should Be Involved in Pursuit of International Star in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with a strategy that has likely turned significantly more aggressive than it looked like it would be for a large portion of the 2024 season.
Down the stretch, Detroit rallied back from a near double digit deficit in late August, becoming the hottest team in baseball and making the postseason against all odds as well as winding up defeating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before falling in the ALDS in five games to Cleveland.
Despite the heartbreak, the Tigers proved to the decision makers that they are not far away from contention and potentially just a piece or two away. When it comes to potential areas to improve, right at the top of the list is additional starting pitching. Tarik Skubal is a superstar and going to be named the American League Cy Young, but he can't do it all on his own.
Manager A.J. Hinch had to piece together bullpen games for Detroit to make the run they did, but a potential true No. 2 behind Skubal would take the staff to the next level. Everyone wants to sign the Corbin Burnes, Jack Flaherty, and Max Fried types, but perhaps the Tigers can get creative and sign a star without breaking the bank.
Roki Sasaski is going to be one of the most sought after pitchers on the market after being posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines, but due to age restrictions he will not be able to fully cash in and teams are going to have to convince him to sign with resources other than money. Katrina Stebbins of Motor City Bengals says this will work in the Tigers' favor in their pursuit of Sasaki.
"The 2024 international free agent period this season ends on Dec. 15, and the 2025 window opens up again on Jan. 15," Stebbins wrote. "The Tigers currently have over $2 million left over during this signing period, but if Sasaki waits for the next one, the Tigers will have $7,555,500 to dangle in front of him...The Tigers have no excuse not to be in on Sasaki. If he really is looking for a good small-market team to develop with (and money isn't an issue), the Tigers are right there, and they'll at least have a little more money to offer him than most of the league."
Sasaki has been sensational in Japan with a 2.02 ERA in his four year professional career. He boasts a devastating splitter that is only going to get better with the star having just turned only 23 years old. With money not a factor, the Tigers have zero excuse to not at the very least throw their hat in the ring for the future ace.
If he truly does desire a small market team with good coaching, Detroit is the perfect fit.