Detroit Tigers Skipper Was One Out Away From Major League History
The Detroit Tigers entered their weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles knowing they had a tall task in front of them with Tarik Skubal not in line to start a single game during this matchup against one of the best teams in the American League.
However, based on the way both of these teams have been playing lately, it was the Tigers who probably felt more confident coming into this massive showdown with playoff implications on the line.
Much of this hot stretch for Detroit has been powered by their pitching staff.
Manager A.J. Hinch has authored an unorthodox strategy of using multiple openers throughout the week with only three pitchers being tabbed with the "starter" designation.
But that hasn't hindered the Tigers in any way as the bullpen has been able to come up with huge performances that has allowed this team to put themselves right into the mix of stealing the third Wild Card spot.
Detroit's elite pitching was on full display Friday night when they silence the star-studded Orioles lineup to the tune of a combined one-hitter.
They almost completed the rare feat until Gunnar Henderson broke things up with a triple down the right field line with two outs in the ninth inning.
While the Tigers accomplished their goal of winning this game, it also stings they weren't able to make history for themselves by pulling off a no-hitter, something that would have put their skipper in rare air.
According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Hinch would have tied Walter Alston for the most no-hitters managed with seven.
That certainly would be an impressive feat, and would highlight just how good Hinch has been during his career leading clubhouses.
With a World Series title already under his belt from his time with the Houston Astros, there's a chance he would have won even more if hadn't been fired for his connection to the franchise's cheating scandal that he insists he had nothing to do with.
Detroit is certainly happy to have him leading their team, though.
Since taking over in 2021, this franchise seems to be on the right track as they look to come out of their prolonged rebuild, and with Hinch in charge, they are hoping he can take this young group and turn them into perennial powers just like he did with the Astros.
As for the record he was just one out away from tying, there's a chance that comes for him before it's all said and done.
Alston managed 23 years in the MLB, all with the Brooklyn and then Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hinch has only been managing for a decade, so if he has the same longevity that the legendary skipper had, then the could find himself as the sole record holder at some point, especially with the pitching talent he has on his roster.
Still, the skipper would probably prefer to tie or surpass another superlative that Alston has by winning four or more World Series titles.