Tigers Baseball Report

Detroit Tigers Slugger Driving in Runs at Pace Not Seen in Dozen Years

The last time a Detroit Tigers slugger did what Riley Greene just did the franchise was a World Series contender.

Maddy Dickens

Jun 17, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene (31) hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. `
Jun 17, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene (31) hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. ` / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The explosive hitting of left fielder Riley Greene has led the franchise to the top of the Major League standings, as they have the best record in baseball.

The Detroit Tigers communication account on X (formerly Twitter) announced that Greene's 59 RBI by June 20 was the most a Tigers slugger had produced since future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera had 71 RBI by that date in 2013.

More News: Detroit Tigers Lose Three Straight for Just Third Time This Year, Allow 30 Total Runs

There are only two other players in the American League who were producing at the same level as Greene going into Sunday's action — Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) and Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners). These three have each totaled at least 17 home runs, 59 RBI, and 35 extra-base hits. 

Greene leads Tigers hitters in almost every major category this year.

More News: Tigers Star Hits Contract Milestone, Player Option for 2026 Is Now $20 Million

Greene entered Sunday's game with a slash of .284/.340/.521 with 17 home runs and 59 RBI. He's on pace to earn a spot on the American League All-Star team, either as a starter or as a reserve.

The last 15 days for Greene have been insane production levels. He is one of three Tigers with an OPS over 1.000. He's also drive in 17 runs in that stretch, more than half of the next closest Tiger in Gleyber Torres. Greene also has 16 hits, four doubles and four home runs.

More News: Tigers Land Superstar From SEC Powerhouse in Latest MLB Mock Draft

His slash in that 15-day stretch is significantly better than his season slash — .348/.415/.696.

The Tigers are 7-7 since June 6 and wrap up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday trying to avoid a sweep. After the game, the Tigers return to Comerica Park to host the Athletics and then the Minnesota Twins.

For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time, riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.

Home/News