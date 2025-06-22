Detroit Tigers Slugger Driving in Runs at Pace Not Seen in Dozen Years
The explosive hitting of left fielder Riley Greene has led the franchise to the top of the Major League standings, as they have the best record in baseball.
The Detroit Tigers communication account on X (formerly Twitter) announced that Greene's 59 RBI by June 20 was the most a Tigers slugger had produced since future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera had 71 RBI by that date in 2013.
There are only two other players in the American League who were producing at the same level as Greene going into Sunday's action — Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) and Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners). These three have each totaled at least 17 home runs, 59 RBI, and 35 extra-base hits.
Greene leads Tigers hitters in almost every major category this year.
Greene entered Sunday's game with a slash of .284/.340/.521 with 17 home runs and 59 RBI. He's on pace to earn a spot on the American League All-Star team, either as a starter or as a reserve.
The last 15 days for Greene have been insane production levels. He is one of three Tigers with an OPS over 1.000. He's also drive in 17 runs in that stretch, more than half of the next closest Tiger in Gleyber Torres. Greene also has 16 hits, four doubles and four home runs.
His slash in that 15-day stretch is significantly better than his season slash — .348/.415/.696.
The Tigers are 7-7 since June 6 and wrap up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday trying to avoid a sweep. After the game, the Tigers return to Comerica Park to host the Athletics and then the Minnesota Twins.
