Detroit Tigers Slugger’s Latest Home Run Reminder of Amazing Turnaround
There isn’t a better story among Detroit Tigers hitters than Spencer Torkelson’s turnaround season.
In early January, it looked like he might be on his way out of Detroit. The Tigers signed second baseman Gleyber Torres to a one-year deal, moved prized youngster Colt Keith to first base and that left Torkelson basically without a position.
His 2024 production didn’t help his case. He slashed .219/.295/.374 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. That represented a massive drop-off from his 2023 campaign, during which he slashed .233/.313/.446 with 31 home runs and 94 RBI.
That led some to wonder if the Tigers might try and move their former No. 1 overall pick in an effort to clear the decks for younger talent. Detroit was wise to keep him.
On the surface his slash line doesn’t look appreciably better than a season ago — .233/.347/.550. But it’s that last number, the slugging percentage, that stands out. He’s slugging .550 through 34 games after he slugged .374 a season ago and .446 in 2023.
It’s led to a powerful turnaround. On Saturday, that turnaround reached an intriguing milestone.
Late in the game, Torkelson hit a home run that ended a shutout for the Los Angeles Angels. While they still went on to win, he claimed his 10th home run of the season.
The milestone was a simple one. In 34 games he had hit as many home runs as he hit in 92 games last season.
After the game, he told reporters, including MLB.com, that he feels he’s reclaimed his identity as a player.
“Last year sucked, but I fought through it,” he said. “This is who I am.”
This is also what the Tigers need if they expect to contend in the American League. Their rotation looks like one of the best in baseball. The offense has been a bit hit-or-miss. But the slugging of hitters like Torkelson and Riley Greene has helped paper over some of those inconsistencies.
Earlier this season, he joined an exclusive group of Tigers hitters who had seven or more home runs in the season’s first 21 games since the 2000 season. He also became the first player to do it since future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera.
It’s an incredible turnaround for Torkelson, going from afterthought to necessity in five months. It underscores just how crazy baseball can be, especially when one considers the expectations that surrounded Torkelson when he was drafted out of Arizona State.