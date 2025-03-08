Detroit Tigers Spring Breakout Roster Is Loaded with Premium Talent
Major League Baseball's Spring Breakout returns between March 13-16.
The Detroit Tigers will face the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, March 16 for their matchup. The game will take place at 4:05 PM Eastern at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida. The contest will be available on MLB.TV, MLB.com, MLB App, MLB Network and Gameday.
The concept gives every team an opportunity to showcase their top prospects, as only rookie-eligible players can compete.
Even rookies vying for Major League roster spots are often left out of this event.
Spring Breakout is not a tournament, as most teams play just one game in the format. The concept made it's debut in 2024, making this the second installment.
MLB.com released the Tigers roster for this event and there are a ton of high-end prospects to watch.
Position Players
Third baseman Jace Jung and shortstop Trey Sweeney are not on this roster because both youngsters are vying Major League roles in Detroit. The Tigers' roster will still include five top-100 prospects in this event.
Outfielder Max Clark is the headliner, as Detroit's second-ranked prospect and the No. 6 overall in the entire league. The Tigers selected Clark with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He slashed .279/.372/.421 in the minors last year with nine homers, six triples and 29 stolen bases.
Middle infielder Kevin McGonigle is the third-ranked prospect in the organization and the No. 28 overall in MLB. He was part of the competitive balance round in the 2023 MLB draft, selected No. 37 overall by Detroit. He has 345 minor league at-bats over two seasons, cumulatively hitting .310 with 30 stolen bases and just six homers.
Shortstop Bryce Rainer is the Tigers' fourth-ranked prospect and the No. 52 overall in the league. He was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft and will not turn 20 years old until July.
Catcher/ first baseman Thayron Liranzo is the fifth-ranked prospect in the farm system and the No. 81 overall in MLB. First baseman/ catcher Josue Briceno is the sixth-ranked prospect in Detroit and the No. 94 overall in the league. Both Liranzo and Briceno were signed as international free agents.
Pitchers
American League Rookie of the Year contender Jackson Jobe is not on the Spring Breakout roster.
That makes Jaden Hamm the only top-10 prospect within the organization to make the pitching staff for this event. Hamm threw 99 innings at the A+-level last year, finishing with a 2.64 era, 122 strikeouts and a 1.05 WHIP.
Full Roster
Catchers/ Infielders: Enrique Jimenez (C), Thayron Liranzo (C/1B), Josue Briceno (1B/C), Jake Holton (1B), Hao-Yu Lee (2B), Max Anderson (2B), Kevin McGonigle (2B/SS), Bryce Rainer (SS), John Peck, (SS), Carson Rucker (SS/3B), Franyerber Montilla (INF).
Outfielders: Max Clark, Roberto Campos, Seth Stephenson, Nomar Fana, Brett Callahan.
Pitchers: Jaden Hamm, Troy Melton, Jake Miller, Josh Randall, Joseph Montalvo, Michae Massy, Tyler Owens, Max Alba, Micah Ashman, RJ Petit, CJ Weins.
The Tigers are a contending team with a lot of young talent vying for their Major League roster, with a number of high-caliber prospects waiting in the wings. The present and future both look bright for Detroit baseball.