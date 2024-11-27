Detroit Tigers Star Prospect Named an Early Favorite for AL Rookie of the Year
The Detroit Tigers had a youth movement push them into a surprising postseason run and they are not yet done with their farm system.
In the latest episode of the MLB Pipeline Podcast, hosts Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis each laid out their three early favorites for the 2025 AL Rookie of the Year.
Callis did not mention any Tigers prospects, but Mayo had young star pitcher Jackson Jobe at second on his list.
Jobe is one of the best prospects in all of baseball and is coming off of a short debut stint that saw him at least flash what people get excited about him over.
His only two regular season appearances saw him post four scoreless innings. He struck out two batters, surrendering one hit and one walk.
The 22-year-old did make two postseason appearances, but they did not go over as well. To his credit, he didn't walk anyone. He did give up five hits, three runs and hit someone in 1.2 innings of work, however.
That rough patch in the postseason against two of the best offenses in baseball should do do anything to dissuade someone from thinking that he will be a top candidate in the race.
He was pushed into the bullpen to start out, but should be in the rotation come next season.
His final year of minor league baseball saw him put up a 2.36 ERA over 91.2 innings of very promising ball. He struggled with walks again, something he had cut down the year before, but that wasn't an early struggle in the MLB.
If he can keep those down, he should have a great first full big league season.
The last player to win the award for Detroit was Michael Fulmer in 2016, Justin Verlander was the only other one to win it since the 70s.
It took a 3.06 ERA over 159 innings of work with a 1.119 WHIP for Fulmer to bring the award home eight years ago.
Jobe could realistically match that this season, but may need to be even better with some tough competition expected as well.
Baltimore Orioles slugger Coby Mayo was listed as the consensus favorite, predicted to bounce back from his nightmare first stint the in the big leagues to deliver a stellar full rookie season.
New York Yankees switch-hitter Jasson Dominguez was Callis' second pick and Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson was both hosts' third pick.