Detroit Tigers Star Prospect Receives Wild Praise From Scout After Hot Start
The Detroit Tigers have cultivated over the last several years the best farm system in all of Major League Baseball.
In order to do that, they have had to not only develop talented prospects by placing them in the right locations and coaching them up, but also obviously acquiring the talent as well.
Some of the guys who make the Tigers farm system what is is were acquired via the trade market, but the meat of blue chip, top of the line players which separate the organization came from the draft.
To state the obvious, successful talent evaluation is the key aspect in drafting successful players, and the early returns on Detroit's newest star prospect are that their evaluation has prevailed over other teams once again.
Playing his first professional season for Low-A Lakeland this year, shortstop Bryce Rainer is already turning some heads over his first 14 games.
According to a post from Emily Waldon of Baseball America, Rainer's exit velocity and seemingly hitting everything hard is starting to impress scouts.
"Rainer’s exit velos are just stupid," an American League scout told her. "Like, you’re doing that at 19? And he’s still gonna bulk. He ain’t even grown yet. That’s some crazy s***."
As Waldon pointed out, Rainer has hits in eight of his last nine games including three of them with multiple hits and has hit three doubles, five runs scored, two home runs, and nine RBI.
On the season, the 19-year-old has played just 15 games and slashed .260/.381/.440 with 13 hits and 10 RBI.
The Tigers were shocked when Rainer fell out of the top-ten to them at No. 11 in last year's MLB draft, and so far, the youngster is already proving Detroit's evaluation department to have been correct once again.
It's going to take at least a few years for Rainer to make the climb to the Major Leagues, though they are not in a huge rush to get him there and are going to let him do all the developing he needs to.
In a farm system filled with some unbelievable players, Rainer very well could prove to be the best of all of them and the organization is certainly not going to risk messing with that potential.
Don't count on seeing Rainer in the show anytime soon, but the current No. 4 prospect in the farm system is clearly already establishing himself as a name Tigers fans need to keep a very close eye on for the next couple of years.