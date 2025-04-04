Detroit Tigers Starting Rotation May Be Even Better Than Expected
The Detroit Tigers record dropped to 2-4 after they were unable to complete the sweep over the Seattle Mariners despite a golden opportunity to do so.
Even though it was not the best of days for superstar ace Tarik Skubal — aided by a boneheaded defensive mistake which kept an inning alive — the Tigers had every opportunity to go tie or take a lead late but simply could not capitalize.
There's a couple different ways to read that and the bats going to sleep for large portions of the afternoon are part of it, but looking at it optimistically, Detroit did not need anywhere near a Cy Young-like performance from their ace to be more than in it.
Skubal would be the first to tell you he has been a bit off to start the year, though it has been a pleasant surprise to see the his play picked up by strong performances from the rotation as a whole.
The two wins on the record which came against Seattle happened on days where the No. 4 and No. 5 starters in the rotation were on the bump.
Jackson Jobe got roughed up a little bit but overall showed elite stuff which has the potential to turn him into a superstar sooner rather than later if he can harness it.
By far the most encouraging pitching performance of the season came in the second game against the Mariners however from the No. 5 starter in former No. 1 pick and top prospect Casey Mize.
Entering camp facing a real battle to even make the roster, Mize responded with a dominant spring which left no doubt as to whether he belonged in the starting rotation.
Nobody ever knows however just how exactly a strong camp will carry over into the regular season, though Mize answered that question with one of the best outings of his career. Throwing 5.2 scoreless innings with just one hit and six strikeouts, Mize brought his best stuff with him to the Pacific Northwest.
Detroit was always going to have to be a team that leaned on its pitching, but with a back end of the rotation that has this kind of potential, this is a rotation that may be even better than initially advertised.
Once Skubal begins to inevitably dominate along with continued strong performances from the middle of the staff in Jack Flaherty and Reese Olson, this becomes a rotation that isn't just extremely talented. It has the potential to be one of the best in baseball.