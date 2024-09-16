Detroit Tigers Surging Up Power Rankings at Right Time in Season
There isn’t a team in baseball that is hotter right now than the Detroit Tigers.
While people have begun taking notice more recently as they have forced themselves into the American League playoff picture, this has been building for about two months. After losing to the Minnesota Twins on July 4th, there isn’t a team with a better record in the AL than the Tigers.
Now 77-73 on the season, they are only 2.5 games behind the Twins for the final wild card spot in the postseason. They have their work cut out for them as only 12 games remain in the regular season and the tiebreaker isn’t in their favor.
Because Minnesota won the head-to-head series this season, they have an extra game in hand. To make the playoffs, Detroit has to essentially make up 3.5 games in the standings.
The odds aren’t in their favor, as they have just over a 10 percent chance of advancing, but a chance is all this team needs. If they keep up the form they have shown in recent weeks, this race will go down to the final days.
This recent surge has them jumping up even further in the MLB power rankings shared by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report. The Tigers are now in “The ‘We’re Real Wild Card Contenders’ Tier” of Rymer’s rankings, coming in at No. 14.
Just behind Detroit is the Seattle Mariners at No. 15. Just ahead at Nos. 13-11 are the Twins, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.
“With wins in 15 out of their last 22, the Tigers are on a run that feels like it could actually pay off. And maybe they have something in Keider Montero? He has a 2.72 ERA in his last six starts, including that "Maddux" from last Monday,” wrote Rymer.
Of course, Minnesota isn’t the only team that the Tigers are competing against.
They need to fend off the Mariners and Boston Red Sox, too. Detroit is actually going to need some help from the Red Sox, who face Minnesota in a massive series this upcoming weekend.
Alas, the Tigers cannot worry about anyone but themselves. Should they make the postseason, they will have earned it.
Their schedule the next week does them no favors as they face off against the Kansas City Royals before another three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles, who they took two out of three games from this past weekend.