Detroit Tigers Taking Massive Risk With Changes to Center Field Game Plan
The Detroit Tigers have gotten off to a wonderful start in the 2025 MLB regular season, bouncing back nicely after starting the campaign by being swept at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now 13-9 overall, the Tigers are holding onto first place in the American League Central.
The start has been encouraging for a number of reasons, one of them being the overall production of the team’s offense.
Generating runs was an issue for Detroit last season. During their seven playoff games, they managed to score only 21 runs.
It was a point of emphasis this winter to add more pop to the lineup.
The only outside addition they made was signing second baseman Gleyber Torres away from the New York Yankees. He has been solid when on the field, but he has also already spent some time on the injured list.
What has helped the team take things to the next level has been the emergence of former No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson, who has gotten off to a great start. Left fielder Kerry Carpenter has been swinging a hot bat, as well.
Most exciting about the offensive production is that this team is far from whole and clicking on all cylinders.
Left fielder Riley Greene has struggled and they still don’t have projected starting center fielder Parker Meadows in the mix.
In fact his backup, Matt Vierling, another depth piece, Wenceel Perez, and the insurance to the entire outfield, Manuel Margot, are all on the injured list, too.
Coming into the year, the team prioritized the defense in center field after these injuries, turning to Ryan Kreidler to take over as the starter.
Unfortunately, his production at the plate, or lack thereof, was too much to ignore any longer.
With a .105/.190/.105 slash line, the Tigers decided to finally make a change, demoting him to the minor leagues.
With Kreidler no longer in the mix, the team is taking a sizable risk by turning to former starting shortstop Javier Baez as the player who will likely log the most innings in center field.
It is a major change of philosophy for the team, as he will essentially be learning the position on the fly in games that count.
This will be something worth keeping an eye on, especially given how much Baez has struggled during his tenure with the franchise.
He has gotten off to a decent start with a .268/.305/.321, but his OPS+ of 84 is still below the league average.
Those are better numbers than he has produced recently, but likely aren’t enough to guarantee him playing time long-term.
The Tigers could also turn to Greene or Zach McKinstry to handle center field in a pinch.
Expect them to keep their eyes open for talent outside of the organization, as it is the only position truly holding them back from ascending right away.